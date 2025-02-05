Dubai, UAE: KASCO Developments, the real estate arm of the KASCO Group, and Evolutions, a leading real estate intelligence hub, have officially launched VOLNA in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, its third residential project in Dubai. Following the success of ONDA and VAL, this new development further strengthens KASCO’s presence in the UAE property market since its debut in September 2024.

Strategically located along Al Jaddaf Waterfront, VOLNA is an 11-floor residential building featuring 65 meticulously designed homes. The project offers a diverse selection of residences, including studios (up to 912 sqft), one-bedroom apartments (up to 1,480 sq ft), two-bedroom apartments (up to 1,620 sqft), and three-bedroom apartments (up to 3,407 sqft). Designed to cater to modern living needs, VOLNA harmoniously blends functionality with aesthetic excellence, offering a holistic residential experience.

The construction of VOLNA is already underway, with handover expected in Q2 2026.

Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments, said, “Today marks another significant milestone for KASCO Developments as we proudly unveil VOLNA, our third project at the picturesque Al Jaddaf Waterfront. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces that blend functionality with aesthetic excellence. Each residence at VOLNA has been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of modern residents, ensuring an unparalleled living experience.”

Inspired by the rhythmic movement of waves, VOLNA embodies adaptability in design. Its prime location and thoughtfully curated amenities provide a perfect balance of vibrancy and tranquility. VOLNA has the benefit of being in a residential district that’s conveniently close to key locations such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Festival City, and Dubai International Airport. The location is also well-connected with all major roads and transportation. Additionally, each residence at VOLNA will have a breathtaking view of the canal and the Dubai Creek Harbor, bringing a sense of serenity and connection to nature in a resident’s life.

VOLNA offers an array of premium amenities tailored to enhance residents’ well-being and comfort. These include a fully equipped fitness center, a serene swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, sauna, coworking space, and a dedicated sunbathing lounge, all designed to complement a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments, said, “At KASCO Developments, we aspire to shape vibrant communities that inspire and uplift lifestyles. VOLNA is a shining example of this commitment. By seamlessly integrating design, innovation, and uncompromising quality, we ensure that our residents enjoy a truly exceptional living experience.”

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, “Our strong partnership with KASCO Developments continues to grow, and the launch of VOLNA, our second project together, reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality residences that enhance the living experience and create valuable opportunities for buyers. Following the remarkable success of VAL, which sold out by Evolutions sales team in just two weeks, VOLNA is set to build on that momentum. With its prime location and flexible 40/60 payment plan, VOLNA offers an exceptional investment for those seeking a home that seamlessly combines convenience, well-being, and long-term value.”

With a vision to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by the end of 2025, KASCO Developments plans to introduce forward-thinking real estate concepts, incorporating modern design trends and technology to set new industry benchmarks making their projects an attractive option for investors.

About KASCO Group and KASCO Developments

Founded in 1986, KASCO Group is a family-owned enterprise with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, primarily within the UAE. Its core activities include oil and gas trading, shipping and marine services, transportation and logistics, and real estate development.

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae