Dubai, UAE: Following the successful launch of KASCO Development’s inaugural off-plan project ONDA, the real estate venture of the renowned KASCO Group has now released it’s second off-plan project – VAL by KASCO.

A natural sanctuary nestled in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, VAL is a premium 13-floor community featuring 121 thoughtfully crafted residences, including studios up to 445 sq.ft, 1-bedroom apartments up to 883 sq.ft, and 2-bedroom apartments up to 1,694 sq.ft, with panoramic views of the waterfront.

Nestled along the serene banks of Dubai Creek, Al Jaddaf Waterfront is a rising star in the emirate’s residential landscape. Known for its harmonious blend of urban convenience and natural beauty, the area offers a unique balance of a refreshing, seaside lifestyle with easy access to Dubai’s bustling heart.

Strategically located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Val by KASCO places residents close to Palazzo Versace Dubai,

Dubai Festival City Mall (5 minutes), DXB International Airport (8 minutes), and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary (10 minutes), all with sweeping views of the Creek. This prime residence enhances daily life with a suite of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, yoga area, and sauna, all designed to elevate the living experience.

Each home has been thoughtfully crafted with comfort and convenience in mind, providing a blissful feel in each room. Apartments at VAL feature open-plan layouts, contemporary designs, and expansive windows that bring the beauty of the ocean indoors.

“This project embodies our commitment to innovative architecture and sustainability, setting a new benchmark in premium living in Al Jaddaf Waterfront. It harmoniously blends the tranquility of nature with the vibrant pulse of the city. We look forward to seeing Val by KASCO come to life and to welcoming our first residents by Q4 2026. We understand that residents seek more than just a place to live; they desire a space that truly enhances their lives. That’s why we’ve blended design, functionality, and an unparalleled ambience to create a truly transformative living experience.” said Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments.

“At KASCO, our goal is to Inspire your Soul, and VAL is an emphatic embodiment of that goal in both design and architecture. It’s our statement piece in the area. Al Jaddaf’s lively community and serene environment make it a truly unique living destination. We are confident in Val’s success and are eager to embark on further projects that place user-centricity at the core of their design.” said Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments

The project offers a flexible 40/60 handover plan, including 20% down payment, 10% second installment, 5% third installment, 5% fourth installment, and 60% fifth and final installment. With a focus on quality and elegance, VAL offers a vibrant coastal lifestyle that transcends visual appeal and delivers a world-class living experience.

The project, exclusively presented by Evolutions, is set for completion in Q4 2026. With a vision to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025, the company plans to introduce forward-thinking real estate concepts, focusing on user-centric design to set new industry benchmarks.