In a move that highlights the private sector's role in supporting Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix to 30%, Karm Holding has announced the start of development procedures for the first phase of an integrated solar power project in Marsa Alam.

Karm Holding has signed an agreement with the Tourism Development Authority to allocate 500,000 square meters of land south of Marsa Alam Airport for the first phase, out of a total targeted area of 2 million square meters, for a new solar power generation project. The project will be developed in cooperation with the Tourism Development Authority and the New and Renewable Energy Authority. The first phase is scheduled to be completed within 36 months after all necessary procedures are finished, with a planned production capacity of up to 40 megawatts.

The project will operate off-grid, using a dedicated distribution network and transformer station to provide reliable energy supplies to tourism and service projects in the area. This approach aims to reduce dependence on diesel generators, lowering operating costs and decreasing carbon emissions.

The project is expected to serve multiple clients in the tourism sector, with studies underway to incorporate Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to meet fluctuating consumption patterns, especially during peak nighttime demand at tourism facilities. The company is also exploring opportunities to integrate with Karm Water to support the region's desalination needs.

Ahmed Zahran, CEO of Karm Holding, stated that this project is part of the company’s strategic shift in recent years from Karm Solar to Karm Holding, which has restructured the company’s role in the energy and infrastructure markets. Today, Karm Holding functions as a diversified group, including specialized companies in solar energy, power generation and distribution, energy storage systems, sustainable infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging solutions. The group also includes Karm Construction, Karm Architectural Lab, and Karm Water.

Zahran added that this transformation aims to expand the company’s impact by providing integrated solutions that span clean energy generation and distribution, linking energy solutions to various economic sectors, along with comprehensive sustainability services.

The project sets a new precedent by the Tourism Development Authority in allocating land for renewable energy projects under a usufruct model in exchange for a 2% revenue share. This framework is similar to previous projects carried out by Karm Holding in partnership with Al Wadi Al Gadeed Governorate.

This agreement reflects a growing shift toward more flexible public-private partnership models, generating sustainable returns for the state while encouraging long-term investments in clean energy, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 energy strategy.

In a step that reinforces the private sector's role in supporting Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix to 30%, Karm Holding has announced the launch of development procedures for the first phase of an integrated solar power project in Marsa Alam.

Karm Holding has reached an agreement with the Tourism Development Authority to allocate 500,000 square meters of land south of Marsa Alam Airport as the first phase, out of a total targeted area of 2 million square meters, for the implementation of a new solar power generation project. The project will be developed in coordination with the Tourism Development Authority and the New and Renewable Energy Authority. The first phase is scheduled to be implemented within 36 months following the completion of all required procedures, with a planned production capacity of up to 40 megawatts.

The project will operate under an off-grid model, utilizing a dedicated distribution network and transformer station, to provide stable energy supplies to tourism and service projects in the area. This approach aims to reduce reliance on diesel generators, leading to lower operating costs and reduced carbon emissions.

The project is expected to serve multiple clients in the tourism sector, with studies underway to integrate Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to meet varying consumption patterns, particularly during nighttime peak demand at tourism facilities. The company is also exploring integration opportunities with Karm Water to support the region's desalination needs.

Ahmed Zahran, Chief Executive Officer of Karm Holding, stated that the project comes as part of the company’s strategic transformation in recent years from Karm Solar to Karm Holding, which has reshaped the company’s structure and role in the energy and infrastructure market. Today, Karm Holding operates as a diversified group encompassing specialized companies in solar energy, power generation and distribution, energy storage systems, sustainable infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging solutions. The group also includes Karm Construction, Karm Architectural Lab, and Karm Water.

Zahran added that this transformation aims to expand the company’s impact by delivering integrated solutions that cover clean energy generation and distribution while linking energy solutions to various economic sectors, alongside comprehensive sustainability services.

The project represents a new precedent by the Tourism Development Authority in allocating land for renewable energy projects under a usufruct model in return for a 2% revenue share, a framework similar to previous projects implemented by Karm Holding in cooperation with Al Wadi Al Gadeed Governorate.

This agreement reflects a growing shift toward more flexible public-private partnership models, generating sustainable returns for the state while encouraging long-term investments in clean energy, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 energy strategy.