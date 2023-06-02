Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East has announced the appointment of Kareem Monem as Chief Executive Officer for Digitas ME, the marketing transformation agency. Under his leadership, Kareem will further accelerate the agency’s growth by connecting data-driven insights, creative experiences and innovative technologies to deliver unparalleled hyper experiences between brands and consumers.

For nearly two decades, Kareem has provided strategic vision and guidance to leaders at multinationals and start-ups on embracing a digital-first culture. His ethos leans heavily on ‘experience-led transformation’, believing that experience is the only true differentiator in today's digital world. His strategy is centred on personalised experiences that deliver a high return on investment.

​Commenting on the appointment Bassel Kakish, Group CEO for Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey said, "Digitas has witnessed remarkable growth over the past few years, and we are confident that under Kareem’s leadership, we will continue on this accelerated path of growth. With his wealth of experience driving digital innovation and transformation for multinational and private entities across the region, Kareem will unlock new opportunities across Digitas to propel the Groupe forward.”

Kareem joins Digitas ME from his previous role as Regional Managing Director at Valtech. Before this, he spearheaded the launch of Publicis Sapient in the region and served as a Partner at PwC. Internationally, Kareem has worked with the likes of AstraZeneca, the Bank of England and Vimplecom, to name a few, helping them create significant value from their digital and technology investment​. He also co-founded a revolutionary modular banking platform that opened up the digital transformation pathway for institutions across MEA including King Abdullah Financial District, Central Bank of Egypt and Miral.

Kareem Monem, CEO of Digitas added, “I feel incredibly fortunate to be returning to Publicis Groupe after a four-year hiatus. The Groupe has gone through an incredible transformation, attracting world-class talent, creating award-winning work, and most importantly, delivering on the transformational commitment to its clients. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and being part of a phenomenal brand.”

Kareem replaces Tony Wazen, who was recently promoted to CEO of Publicis Media for the Middle East.

