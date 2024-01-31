Muscat – The first Karcher Center in Oman was inaugurated at Ghala Industrial Area in Muscat on Wednesday, 31 January 2024.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted in the presence of a number of Omani dignitaries and German officials, including His Excellency Dirk Lölke, German Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Ms. Sousann El-Faksch, Head of Oman German Industry & Commerce Office (AHK). Also in attendance were senior executives, Christian May, Deputy CEO & Chief Sales Officer, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, and Joe Lahoud, Regional President, Karcher - Middle East Region.

“Karcher is a family-owned enterprise with a heritage of 89 years in business. We firmly believe in values and relationships that stand the test of time,” said Joe Lahoud. “Our customers in Oman share much of the same values, and we are confident that the Karcher Center Muscat will send a clear signal of our commitment to work together to meet their needs.”

Over the last 50 years, Karcher has built a loyal client-base for its household and professional cleaning equipment across 14 countries in the Middle East. Oman is expected to be an important market for Karcher’s ambitions for expansion in the region.

“The Karcher Center at Ghala will not only offer a comprehensive one-stop shop for innovative, high-quality products, it will also be a vital distribution and logistics hub for our dealers and retail partners across the Sultanate,” explained Joe Lahoud. “Moreover, we have a full-fledged service center manned by highly trained Karcher technicians, and equipped to provide best-in-class after-sales support to our Omani customers.”

Karcher is a renowned brand in cleaning technology with a presence in 80 countries, a multinational team of 15,000+ professionals, a portfolio of 3000+ products and accessories, and a network of 50,000+ service centers worldwide.

The company's diverse product portfolio includes high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, air purifiers, municipality sweepers, scrubber driers, vehicle washing bays, dry ice blasters, watering systems, and drinking water dispensers.