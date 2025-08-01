Kanoo Travel, a leading travel management company in the Middle East, has partnered with QuadLabs, a global travel technology leader, to launch their own Corporate Travel Solution – “eo”. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance corporate travel management by leveraging advanced technology to offer seamless, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for businesses across the region. This partnership signifies a major milestone in corporate travel, combining Kanoo Travel’s deep market expertise with QuadLabs’ innovative technology. The eo Corporate Platform is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, streamlining the travel booking and management process while ensuring compliance with corporate policies. Built on QuadLabs’ next-generation platform, "Travog," the eo Corporate Platform provides a comprehensive set of features tailored for corporate clients. It enables businesses to efficiently manage their entire travel itinerary through an integrated and user-friendly interface. Key functionalities include real-time booking, policy enforcement, expense tracking, and seamless approvals, ensuring that corporate travel remains cost-effective and hassle-free. Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Harvey Lines, Acting CEO of Kanoo Travel, said: “We are committed to delivering innovative travel solutions to our corporate clients. Partnering with QuadLabs allows us to offer an advanced platform that simplifies corporate travel while enhancing cost savings, efficiency, and compliance.” Mr. Gaurav Chiripal, CEO of QuadLabs, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Kanoo Travel to introduce the eo Corporate Platform. Our goal is to empower corporate travel managers with cutting-edge tools that optimize the travel experience, making it more seamless, transparent, and policy compliant.” The eo Corporate Platform is expected to transform corporate travel management in the Middle East, reinforcing Kanoo Travel’s position as a leader in business travel solutions. About Kanoo Travel Kanoo Travel is one of the largest travel management companies in the Middle East, providing comprehensive travel solutions for businesses and individuals. With a legacy of excellence and innovation, Kanoo Travel continues to lead the market with cutting-edge travel management services. For more information, please visit https://www.kanootravel.com/ About QuadLabs QuadLabs is a global leader in travel technology and expense solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to streamline corporate travel management. With over two decades of expertise, QuadLabs delivers advanced solutions that enhance efficiency and user experience in the travel sector. Press Release – QuadLabs7/2025 For more information, please visit www.QuadLabs.com Team QuadLabs Innovation One Building, Second Floor, DIFC, Dubai, UAE O (IN): +91 124 663 6999, (US): +1 646 518 9528, (UK): +44 203 821 6814 (AUS): +6 125 104 2801