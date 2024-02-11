Manama: Kanoo Power Solutions (KPS), a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), signed a strategic partnership with VISA SpA Group, a leading name in the diesel generator (DG) manufacturing industry with a legacy spanning 63 years. As per the agreement, VISA SpA will provide customized solutions, supported by a dedicated team of engineers specializing in tailoring efficient and bespoke answers to clients' specific needs.

With a combined group assembly area of 48,000 square meters in Italy and Spain, VISA SpA exemplifies European craftsmanship in DG set production. Its wide product range includes 9KVA to 3,000KVA DG sets, mobile tower lights, dewatering pumps, and other solutions that cater to diverse industries.

KPS Head of Equipment and Power Solutions, Sudhindra Kalibhat said: “This partnership aims to enhance benchmarks in Bahrain’s diesel generator industry. VISA SpA’s solutions are renowned for their sophisticated technological features that were developed by its R&D team. This makes them ideal for even the most complex projects, ensuring that businesses in Bahrain have access to state-of-the-art diesel generators that exceed their power generation needs.”

VISA SpA Area Sales Manager from Italy, Massimo Ronchese said: “We are proud to work with KPS, our exclusive distributor for the Bahrain market. With a strong and collaborative partnership that spans many years, they have been instrumental in promoting our brand and delivering our products to customers in Bahrain. We are confident that this collaboration will continue to bring us new opportunities and successes in the future, as we work together to provide the best power solutions for our customers in the region.”

Founded in 1960, VISA SpA boasts a rich heritage, having established itself as a premier manufacturer of DG sets. Today, its global reach extends to 100 countries, serving various sectors including manufacturing, hospitality, telecom, data centers, health, media, and more.