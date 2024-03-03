Sharjah: Members of the Higher Committee of Kanaf, the first-of-its-kind child protection centre in the UAE and the region, have confirmed that the centre is fully prepared, with its workforce and facilities meeting the most rigorous international standards to manage cases. They lauded this project as a significant addition to Sharjah's child care and safety achievements.

The committee members also commended Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for her dedication to realising the emirate's vision, which is focused on creating a secure environment that not only protects children and upholds their rights but also builds a strong foundation for Kanaf's success in serving the children and the community.

This came during the second meeting of the Kanaf Higher Committee, convened to assess the efforts undertaken and the resources available to guarantee optimal care and support for children. The meeting further explored and appraised the child's experience within the centre and its services. These efforts translate the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi into strategies aimed at improving the procedural framework within Kanaf and bolstering collaboration among stakeholders.

The second meeting was chaired by Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department (CSD) and Head of Kanaf's Higher Committee; and with the attendance of Dr. Mohamed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance; Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Head of Sharjah Public Prosecution; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Sharjah Social Services Department; HE Sheikha Modhi Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Family Development Department and Branches ; Dr. Safia Al Khaja, Director of Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital; Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; and Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Khumairi, Head of the Forensic Medicine Department at the Ministry of Justice.

During the meeting, the Higher Committee reviewed all the updates and statistics related to cases transferred to Kanaf between November 2023 and February 2024. The Committee analysed the data to understand the type of support and challenges these cases encountered. Additionally, they discussed the latest developments in the implementation of projects and programmes, reviewed recent updates and improvements, addressed challenges facing the centre, and formulated solutions to overcome them, with a focus on effective privacy standards, the acceleration of response times, and the seamless coordination among the involved parties to ensure highly efficient case management and promote t Kanaf as a safe and secure place for children.