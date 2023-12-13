Sharjah: Kalimat Foundation, the Sharjah based global non-profit with a mission to empower children with books, is featuring an exclusive merchandise line in collaboration with the esteemed Emirati artist, Mohammed Al Mansoori. The event, under the theme “Coffee, Art and a Good Cause”, will run at the popular Flat 12 Cafe in Dubai from December 12-22.

Exhibition-goers can actively contribute to the foundation’s cause of providing displaced and refugee children in under-resourced communities with access to Arabic language books, by participating in a bookmark making activity. These bookmarks will accompany the 100-title compact libraries that are shipped across the world as part of Kalimat Foundation’s ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, which bring literacy, imagination and hope to thousands of young readers.

This endeavour reflects yet another step forward in Kalimat Foundation’s ongoing commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility through an innovative and community-driven approach. Proceeds generated from the exhibition’s merchandise sales will be fully directed towards the ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative.

Flat 12 project is an Emirati initiative and dedicated platform that unites vintage, rare, and sports cars enthusiasts.