Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) has announced its participation in the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII7). The FII Institute’s flagship conference is set to run from October 24 to 26, 2023 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh.



Under the theme of, “A New Compass,” the prestigious conference will unite global innovators, leaders, and investors from the finance and investment sectors to navigate the worldwide socioeconomic and geopolitical transformation, seeking a new direction to inspire future investment and innovation.

At the largest investment and business conference in the Middle East, KAFD DMC is represented by the CEO Gautam Sashittal, and the COO Stephen Thomas. Over the course of the three-day conference, they will engage as keynote speakers in two prominent discussion panels.



In the first panel, “CAN CITIES INSPIRE HUMAN VITALITY?”, the CEO Gautam Sashittal will share his insights on the impact of sustainability, mobility, and smart city plans in creating healthy, climate-friendly urban environments. And the COO Stephen Thomas will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing urban leaders from the public and private sectors in the second panel, “THE POWER OF GLOBAL CITIES IN A DEGLOBALIZING WORLD, POWERED BY KEARNEY”. The panel will also explore how global cities can strengthen their role as engines of economic growth.



Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, expressed his enthusiasm for this valuable engagement saying: “Saudi Arabia was the fastest growing country among the G20 countries in 2022, as the developers and operators of the country’s prime business district, we strive to support the transformation in the Kingdom through creating a thriving ecosystem capable of attracting businesses and streamlining Saudi investment opportunities. In fact, we expect to have a combined workforce of about 100,000 in KAFD by the end of 2024”. He added, “Our involvement in the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative demonstrates our dedication to the Kingdom’s growth journey and to connect with world leaders and innovators to drive meaningful impact – with the new compass.”



Set in the heart of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is the world's largest Platinum LEED-certified mixed-use business district. The city within a city is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company. As a subsidiary of PIF and a key driver of Riyadh's economic ambitions and the goals of Vision 2030, KAFD DMC aims to advance the national socio-economic agenda, boosting Riyadh’s ranking amongst the world’s top livable cities while promoting a diversified and effective financial sector in support of a more diversified economy.

It is worth noting that earlier this month the King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Company announced its strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. This groundbreaking collaboration solidifies their synergistic commitment to driving transformative change, bolstering economic resilience, and harnessing innovation to address humanity’s most pressing challenges.

About FII Institute

THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

About KAFD

Situated in Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



KAFD’s 95 towers, designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, have reshaped the skyline of Riyadh. The vibrant mixed-use district offers a range of experiences across its area of 1.6 million square meters and is the largest development globally to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest accreditation from USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), which recognizes KAFD as a global leader in sustainability.

