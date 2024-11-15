Jupiter Holding Company, one of the leading Egyptian companies in the field of diversified investment, announced the launch of its new real estate arm, “Jupiter Real Estate Development,” which aims to pump investments exceeding 50 billion pounds into the Egyptian market during the fiscal year 2024-2025.



Jupiter Real Estate Development works to provide unique real estate projects that meet the needs and aspirations of a wide segment of Egyptian society, relying on precise research and studies of the real estate market. The company aims to build a diverse and stable customer base, which will strengthen its position in competition with major companies in the sector.





The company's plans include a diverse portfolio of projects in the residential, commercial, administrative, medical, hotel, education and entertainment sectors. The portfolio will form a permanent real estate exhibition that meets the requirements of the Egyptian real estate market and places the company in an advanced competitive position.



“Jupiter” also owns a strategic land portfolio in major regions and cities, including fourth generation cities such as the New Administrative Capital, the North Coast, and the city of El Alamein, in line with the government’s development plans and the great support it enjoys from the political leadership, which contributes to strengthening its position. Egypt as an international investment destination.

The company also aims to expand in the governorates of Upper Egypt, such as the cities of New Minya, New Qena, New Beni Suef, and New Sohag, in addition to Marsa Matrouh, the Egypt-Alexandria Desert Road, and Sphinx City.



It is noteworthy that “Jupiter Holding” includes a group of diverse companies operating in multiple sectors, including United Real Estate Development Company, Kingdom Industry and Investment Company, and Al-Marwa Import and Export Company, in addition to other companies specialized in land reclamation, contracting, mall management, and manufacturing building materials., making the group one of the largest leading companies in the Egyptian and Arab market.