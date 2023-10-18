DUBAI, UAE – Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that its wireless access, wired access, NAC, indoor location and SD-WAN solutions, all driven by Mist AI™, will have a local cloud instance in the UAE. Juniper customers and partners in the region will receive the benefits of a cloud-native architecture, which includes microservices agility, resiliency and elastic scale, as well as local hosting and storage.

In the Middle East, it is becoming increasingly important to validate where data is stored due to data privacy and cybersecurity concerns. The launch of the Juniper UAE Cloud instance helps to align with security standards, enabling Juniper to deliver more secure, resilient and automated AI-driven cloud services in support of digital transformation initiatives while their data is stored on a locally hosted cloud.

The Juniper Mist solutions deliver unsurpassed automation, insight and assurance for simplified operator experiences and exceptional user experiences. The entire Juniper campus and branch portfolio is managed via a common Mist cloud and AI engine for assured client-to-cloud experiences across the wired, wireless and WAN domains. Proactive actions and self-driving network operations avoid problems before they arise, eliminating as many as 90 percent of inbound trouble tickets.

Juniper has also been named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the third consecutive year, with Juniper being placed highest in execution and vision. The company is recognized as the only Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN.

Supporting Quotes:

“Many UAE organisations integrate cloud-driven AI services into their broader IT strategies, making cloud services essential for the future. Juniper has seen substantial traction for our AI-driven campus and branch portfolio with top enterprises choosing the company’s best in class solutions, operated via the cloud. To further boost this momentum, Juniper will offer a strong cloud instance in the UAE, promoting digital transformation, spurring innovation and reducing operational costs for enterprises throughout the UAE and the extended Gulf region.”

Yarob Sakhnini, Vice President, Emerging Markets, EMEA at Juniper Networks

“Cloud adoption is snowballing in the Middle East, driven by widespread efforts by organizations to modernize their infrastructure and applications. There is also a significant shift in the regulatory environment, which is pushing companies towards secure and compliant cloud solutions. As a result, most enterprises in the region are increasingly preferring locally hosted cloud solutions.”

Jebin George, Senior Research Manager – Software & Cloud, IDC Middle East, Turkiye & Africa

