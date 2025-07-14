Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has become the first telecom operator in the UAE, and the second in the GCC, to be awarded the ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement certification. The international standard represents excellence in sustainable procurement processes, spotlighting organizations that holistically incorporate environmental, social, and economic factors into their supply chain and decision-making frameworks.

du's achievement reflects the company's steps to systematize sustainable practices throughout its procurement and supplier relations in line with the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 initiative and the national focus on sustainability. With industry-leading practices, du aligns its procurement strategy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, deploying state-of-the-art tools for supplier assessment and engendering continuous advancement in vendor sustainability performance.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: "Achieving the ISO 20400 certification is a milestone in our journey for excellence in sustainability and our commitment to responsible operations that extend through our entire value chain. This accomplishment aligns impeccably with current market trends, integrating seamlessly with our broader goals and the UAE’s national vision. We will continue to embed sustainability not just in operational endeavours but deep into du's comprehensive supply chain."

For customers, the certification reinforces the assurance that they are backed by a provider whose services are meticulously vetted for ethical and sustainable provenance. Suppliers receive clear directives and resources to elevate their sustainability standards in collaboration with du. Moreover, investors gain confidence in du's expertise at navigating ESG risks, which primes the company for sustainable value creation over the long term. Key to this achievement are du's strategic partners, including CRIF AG, Dubatt, and Aramex PJSC, who each played a vital role in shaping a robust and responsible supply chain reflective of du's commitment to sustainability.

