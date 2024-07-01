Jumia (NYSE: JMIA), Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, announces a successful partnership with Sprinklr to elevate customer experience (CX) across its diverse user base.

Jumia implemented Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform to streamline support for millions of customers, sellers, and employees across 11 African countries.

“Sprinklr’s solution is a perfect fit for our diverse customer base and vast geographical reach. This partnership allows us to deliver exceptional service while empowering us to grow together. The team customizes the solution based on what our customers really need and contributes to our platform in a way that helps both of us grow,” Hanan El Matarawy, Group Vice President of Business Products, Jumia.

The Sprinklr platform offers Jumia a single, omnichannel solution to manage interactions on social media, live chat, email, WhatsApp, and more. This empowers Jumia to provide seamless support regardless of the customer's preferred communication channel. Additionally, Sprinklr supports multiple languages, with plans to expand further, ensuring effortless communication for Jumia’s pan-African audience.

Jumia has witnessed significant improvements in key CX metrics since implementing Sprinklr. First-response rates reached 94.46%, case resolution rates improved, and customer satisfaction scores climbed to over 76%. Jumia plans to further enhance self-service capabilities by integrating Sprinklr’s Conversational AI bots.

About Jumia

Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia is the leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries. The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty