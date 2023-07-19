Jumeirah Zabeel Saray ushers in a plastic-free future with innovative on-site glass bottling.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Dubai's luxurious Ottoman inspired beachside resort, has begun a sustainability initiative that underscores its commitment to environmental responsibility. In a bid to reduce plastic waste and promote a greener future, the resort has successfully transitioned from plastic water bottles to an on-site glass bottling plant, in collaboration with NORDAQ, a leading global provider of still and sparkling filtered water solutions.

Plastic pollution has become a global concern, and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray recognises the need for sustainable practices within the hospitality industry. By eliminating single-use plastic bottles, the resort has taken a significant step towards becoming plastic-free. This initiative showcases the resort's dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Dubai and beyond.

The Nordaq technology offers a tasteful alternative to ordinary bottled water, by retaining the water’s natural salts and minerals creating a natural taste, providing a sustainable solution that aligns with Jumeirah Zabeel Saray's commitment to both exceptional experiences and environmental responsibility.

Mark Hehir, General Manager of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, adds: " By embracing the transition to on-site glass bottling, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray not only takes a definitive stand against plastic pollution, but also redefines luxury hospitality as a force for positive environmental change, ensuring our guests can indulge in luxury guilt-free.”

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray remains dedicated to engaging guests and raising awareness about environmental issues. Additionally, the resort has implemented various initiatives to minimise food waste and promote responsible sourcing including the recent launch of Arcadia, an interactive venue serving food from its hydroponic farm as well as relevant guest amenities.

About Jumeirah Zabeel Saray:

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, member of Jumeirah Group, is a luxurious Ottoman inspired beachside resort located on the West Crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The resort boasts 405 rooms and suites, 38 Royal Residences, Multi International award-winning Talise Ottoman Spa, one of the largest and most luxurious spas in the Middle East, Sinbad Kids Club and the Beach Shake for kids and teens to complete with splash-park, indoor and outdoor venues for business functions, corporate events and weddings, a deluxe 29 seat cinema and a collection of ten diverse restaurants which offer a vibrant selection of culinary experiences. The resort also offers an array of motorised and non-motorised water sports, complete with private jetty.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500 key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with nine featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com

