Kuwait, Kuwait City – Further reinforcing its unique and premium experience, Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa has announced that its Talise Spa has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Rating for 2024. According to the latest ratings published by the premier global luxury hospitality authority, the spa has been placed among the world's premier spas, acknowledging its unique elegant offerings.

Talise Spa's exceptional rating follows a meticulous assessment of stringent standards covering services, guest experience, and overall quality and condition of facilities. A standout feature contributing to the spa’s impressive rating is its water theme, encompassing hydro-pools, waterfalls, and steam baths that epitomize desert luxury.

Nader Neishabouri, General Manager at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, comments on the honour: “We are privileged to receive this coveted global acclaim for Talise Spa, recognising the facility’s exceptional services and amenities. The acknowledgment from an esteemed global authority in luxury hospitality holds profound significance for Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. It serves as a recognition and an inspiration in our unwavering pursuit of excellence as we continue to deliver unparalleled luxury to our valued guests.”

Spread over a sprawling 3,500m², Talise Spa boasts 17 treatment rooms and two suites, as well as specialised treatments and packages. The spa's exclusive offerings, with dedicated sections for both men and women, encompass a variety of therapies, wellness treatments such as massages, and a diverse selection of beauty and skincare options including various facials. Employing cutting-edge technology, including CACI Synergy for non-surgical facelifts, the spa is committed to delivering advanced services that elevate guest satisfaction.

Among the spa's innovative amenities are the colour therapy room, Himalayan Salt room, and a snow cabin, creating an immersive experience. Visitors can enjoy a range of fitness options, including exclusive access to a private women's-only gym and yoga studio, along with state-of-the-art Water Walkers and a hydro-pool. Guests can also choose to unwind in the calmness of the relaxation rooms, enjoy a dip in the indoor pool, or explore the offerings at the spa shop.

For more information and reservations, please visit: https://www.jumeirah.com/en/rejuvenate/kuwait/jumeirah-messilah-beach/talise-spa

About Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa:

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa is tucked away along the shores of the Arabian Gulf with seamless access to Kuwait’s Central Business District, airport, and major urban attractions. Featuring 316 rooms and suites, 79 residential suites, and 10 villas, the beachfront resort is host to an impressive array of restaurants, cafes and lounges for different dining experiences including Garden Café all-day dining restaurant, Pepper Steakhouse, Olio Trattoria Italiana, Mint Café & Shisha lounge, and The Lobby Lounge for a relaxing afternoon tea.

The ideal destination for wellness seekers, the prestigious Talise Spa at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa features a stunning Himalayan Salt Room, the first of its kind in the Middle East, built with pure crystal salt in its natural state. The spa also comprises of dedicated ladies and men’s areas with an extensive range of treatment rooms, including two private suites. Guests can also choose from varied sporting and leisure activities across two outdoor pools, Kids Splash Pool, a 200-metre private beach, as well as thrilling water sports activities.

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa is home to elegant conference and banqueting facilities comprising one of the largest ballrooms in Kuwait, the ‘Badriah.’ Considered the hotel’s centerpiece, the ‘Badriah’ is a vast purpose-built 1,950m² venue, ideal for corporate, concerts, weddings and social events with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.

www.jumeirah.com

