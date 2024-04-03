Building on the successful partnership established in 2023, Jumeirah and Williams Racing join forces again to offer behind-the-scenes experiences and curated events to guests, partners, Jumeirah One members and Formula 1 fans in 2024.

Dubai, UAE: Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has extended its partnership with Williams Racing. The move builds on the successful collaboration between the two brands established last year to reach new global audiences as part of Jumeirah’s continued growth trajectory and international expansion.

With 26 properties in 11 countries, Jumeirah consistently innovates to create distinctive offerings for its guests, partners, and Jumeirah One members. Under the extended partnership, Jumeirah will continue to curate exclusive events and moments at Grand Prix locations worldwide throughout 2024, with a focus on locations featuring Jumeirah properties. For the Formula 1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 2nd March, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa invited race fans to enjoy exceptional dining and explore its pristine beaches, a picturesque setting just 10 minutes from the Bahrain International Circuit – the perfect spot in which to wind down after an exhilarating race day. Jumeirah will continue to deliver exclusive events and bespoke race-day experiences, first at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah during the Silverstone Grand Prix, with more planned for Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi where the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes.

Alexander Lee, Chief Commercial Officer at Jumeirah Group, commented: “Jumeirah’s partnership with Williams Racing, one of the most iconic brands in Formula 1, presents us with an unparalleled opportunity to engage fans and curate unique experiences for our guests, partners and Jumeirah One members. With its reputation for tenacity, performance, and heritage, Williams Racing’s ambitions align with Jumeirah’s goals of continued innovation and international growth. We are excited to continue to play our part in enhancing the race weekend experience in our hotels and resorts across the world.”

The partnership has provided access to a range of exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at both Grand Prix locations and Jumeirah properties throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season. Highlights include driver events, paddock dinners, heritage events, and behind-the-scenes Grands Prix access, culminating with the season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where Jumeirah One members and race fans staying at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort & Spa enjoyed unparalleled access to a live Q&A event with drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, among other special experiences planned exclusively with Williams Racing.

For more information and to sign up to Jumeirah One to unlock benefits, guests and Williams Racing fans around the world are encouraged to visit https://www.jumeirah.com/JumeirahOne.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.

About Williams Racing:

For over 45 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.