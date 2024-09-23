United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, the most intimate resort within Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, proudly unveils its reimagined collection of Arabian Houses. Nestled along serene waterways and lush gardens just moments from the resort’s secluded beach, the newly refurbished Arabian Houses offer a sanctuary where personalised experiences foster deep relaxation and connection.

Jewels of heritage and design, each Arabian House features a traditional majlis and secluded courtyard along with 9 to 11 private rooms and suites crafted to evoke a strong connection to their surroundings. When booked exclusively, an Arabian House provides flexible accommodation for larger gatherings or multi-generational family retreats. With attentive hosts enhancing each stay, guests can choose their own pace, whether enjoying the golden sands, the tranquil pools, or the lively atmosphere of Madinat Jumeirah.

Guests are immersed in Dubai’s rich heritage through a series of exclusive experiences. The journey begins with a grand arrival, as guests glide along meandering waterways onboard traditional abra boats before passing through the majestic wooden doors to be welcomed by their host. Thoughtfully designed gathering spaces, such as the majlis—an Arabic term meaning 'sitting room'—serve as a hub of connection, where local delicacies like handpicked tea and artisanal teas are shared in addition to complimentary daily aperitifs. Intimate courtyards and expansive terraces provide quiet moments of reflection, while the traditional bukhoor burning ritual, known for its cultural significance, fills the air with peace. Additional experiences await, from a tree planting ceremony that leaves a legacy, to daily visits from a candy bicycle for children.

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf guests can also indulge in access to the adventure and vibrancy that Madinat Jumeirah is renowned for including over 50 restaurants and bars, a private beachfront, the blissful Talise Spa steeped in holistic wellness, a fully refurbished Kids’ Club complete with mini-golf, and J Club, all within strolling distance or a scenic abra ride away.

“The unveiling of the Arabian Houses marks a significant milestone for Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf as we celebrate our 20th anniversary,” said Peter Roth, Regional Vice President at Madinat Jumeirah and General Manager of Jumeirah Al Qasr. “This is a moment to honour our rich history while looking forward to the future of this treasured resort. Madinat Jumeirah inspired a new approach to hospitality in Dubai two decades ago, and with that legacy comes the responsibility to continuously innovate. As demand for authentic travel experiences grows, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf remains steadfast in its commitment to offering traditional Arabian hospitality matched with moments of enriched connection and conversation, bespoke to every guest.”

Designed by Sahar Al Yasser, the award-winning Dubai-based founder of La Bottega Interiors, the houses harmoniously integrate exterior and interior design featuring a neutral palette accented with vibrant touches of colour, creating a serene yet dynamic atmosphere with carefully layered textures for added warmth. In alignment with Jumeirah’s commitment to sustainability, the design incorporates natural fabrics and upcycled glass and timbers, reflecting a dedication to both elegance and environmental responsibility.

Speaking on the refurbishment, Sahar Al Yaseer, Founder of La Bottega Interiors added: “It was an honour to collaborate with Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf on the refurbishment of its stunning Arabian Houses. Our vision was to create a realm where interior design transcends the ordinary, embracing the essence of Arabia with an artful fusion of authenticity and contemporary palettes to cultivate a sense of profound peace."

The refurbishment underscores Dubai’s largest resort’s ongoing commitment to creating bespoke experiences, following the recent remodelling of the Malakiya Villas unveiled in early 2023.

About Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf:

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf offers tranquillity and privacy in an enchanting setting, surrounded by Madinat Jumeirah's lush gardens, meandering waterways, and sandy beaches. Opened in 2004, the hotel features 290 rooms and suites spread across 29 Arabian Houses, in addition to seven bespoke Malakiya Villas.

Private hosts welcome and care for guests, enriching their stay with thoughtful details. In the shared spaces of their Arabian House, guests can enjoy authentic Arabian hospitality and complimentary amenities, with food and refreshments available all day, daily aperitifs, and traditional bukhoor.

Hosts welcome and care for guests, enriching their stay with thoughtful details. Guests can choose their own rhythms daily, inside and outside: from the golden shores of the two kilometre beach, tranquil pools or the adult only infinity pool, to all the energy and options of Madinat Jumeirah. These include personalised treatments and therapies offered at the award-winning Talise Spa, complimentary access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™, and a breadth of on-site activities, including watersports, the KiDS Club, and Abra tours.

About Jumeirah:

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

www.jumeirah.com

