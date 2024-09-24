Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Admiral Appliances and Electronics, a US-based home Appliances & Electronics brand, to consolidate Jumbo Group’s growing footprint in the rapidly expanding domestic appliances segment.

The portfolio of Admiral’s major domestic appliances (MDA) range to be launched by Jumbo Electronics in September includes state-of-the-art products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, chillers, washing machines, dishwashers, water dispensers. These products will be available through select omnichannel and independent retailers, Jumbo’s e-commerce website www.jumbo.ae followed by retail store distribution, starting October’24.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, said, “Our strategic partnership with Admiral Appliances is a significant step toward strengthening our product portfolio in the kitchen, laundry, and home entertainment segments. As Jumbo Electronics celebrates 50 years in the region, this collaboration further extends our distribution portfolio, offering customers an even broader selection of high-quality products. Admiral’s energy-efficient range aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting sustainability in everyday life, supporting the UAE’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals.”

Vishal Saxena, CEO of Admiral Appliances and Electronics added, “As a global pioneer in Appliances & Electronics with almost century-old heritage. Admiral boasts a range of smart home appliances where technology effortlessly blends with world-class design and functionality, simplifying the lives of users worldwide. Through our partnership with Jumbo Electronics, we aim to make rapid inroads into the UAE’s thriving consumer durable market. Jumbo’s strong market presence in the consumer electronics and technology sectors will help us further consolidate our footprint in the Middle East and address the needs of the UAE’s discerning customers.”

Jumbo and Admiral have strategically chosen to enter the consumer durable market, which is estimated to have a market size of over AED 1.3 billion, according to a 2023 GFK Neuron report. Admiral, a globally recognized brand with almost 100 years of experience, is known for its innovation and commitment to quality in home appliances. Its products are designed to blend advanced technology with practical functionality, offering consumers reliable and energy-efficient solutions. Admiral’s full suite of products offered by Jumbo Electronics will be serviced by Jumbo Serve, the UAE’s leading ISO 9001-certified after-sales service provider

This collaboration with Jumbo Electronics will enable Admiral to strengthen its market presence in the UAE while helping Jumbo Group further diversify its product portfolio, offering even more choice and value to its customers.

The partnership marks yet another milestone in Jumbo Group’s long history as a leading electronics retailer. Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary of operations, Jumbo Electronics has a legacy of introducing numerous major consumer electronics brands to the UAE market since 1975. This also represent a natural progression for Jumbo Group as part of its multi-brand and omnichannel strategy, which has consistently delivered great value to consumers in the UAE over the years.

About Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

About Admiral Corporation of America Inc.

Admiral Appliances is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Admiral Corporation of America Inc. Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1934 by US entrepreneur Ross Siragusa. Admiral brand has built a worldwide reputation for quality home appliances and consumer electronics. Our company diversified into clean energy solutions with the formation of Admiral Energy in 2021. Established in 2022, Admiral Mobility will expand the Admiral Group's portfolio to include electric vehicles (EVs) in commercial fleets. Admiral Energy designs and builds integrated zero-emission ecosystems through energy charging and storage solutions.

About Admiral Appliances and Electronics

