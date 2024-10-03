Expanded product range now available at Dubai Hills Mall and Bur Dubai, with exclusive deals for a limited time

Dubai, UAE: As part of its 50th anniversary milestone, Jumbo Electronics Ltd., a leading retailer of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE, has announced the revamp of its two major stores located in Dubai Hills Mall and Bur Dubai (also known as Jumbo House).

Updated stores feature an expanded range of large appliances, televisions, and exclusive offers across various product categories to help customers with one destination for all their gadgets & home appliance needs.

Aimed at enhancing the customer experience, the revamp aligns with Jumbo’s commitment to providing a seamless and personalized shopping journey, whether in-store or online. With the new layout and product assortment, the stores are better equipped to meet customer demands for premium appliances and the latest in tech innovation.

Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, commented: “Our 50th anniversary is not only a clear demonstration of Jumbo’s remarkable legacy in the UAE, but also a forward-looking milestone. As a company rooted in customer-centricity, we have always focused on enhancing our offerings to better serve our loyal customers. With the revamp of our key stores, we are excited to provide an even more convenient and rewarding shopping experience. We invite everyone to explore the wide range of new products and take advantage of the exclusive offers we’ve curated just for them.”

Exclusive Offers at Dubai Hills Mall and Jumbo House

At the Dubai Hills Mall store, customers can enjoy up to 25% off on large appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, cooking ranges, and microwave ovens from renowned brands including SMEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, and LG. Shoppers can also benefit from similar discounts on vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, kitchen appliances, and personal grooming items from top brands like Dyson, Bosch, Havells, and LG. Built-in appliances from Siemens, Bosch, SMEG, and LG are also available at discounted rates.

For television enthusiasts, the Dubai Hills store offers unbeatable deals: the Samsung 75” UHD TV, 2024 model, is priced at AED 2,999—45% off its original retail price of AED 5,499. Additionally, the Samsung 77” OLED TV, 2024 model, is available for AED 11,599, offering a 25% discount from its original price of AED 15,499.

Meanwhile, at Jumbo House in Bur Dubai, shoppers can find up to 35% off on large appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, cooking ranges, dishwashers, and air conditioners from brands like LG, Samsung, Toshiba, Terim, Midea, Beko, Bosch, Hisense, and Hitachi. Small domestic appliances such as food processors, juicers, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers from Dyson, Samsung, Black & Decker, Philips, and Nutribullet are also available at a discount. Additionally, customers who purchase a TV from the Bur Dubai store within the first 40 days of its reopening will receive a complimentary two-year warranty.

Additionally, Jumbo Electronics also announced the company’s annual event “Music Unwired” across all its stores in UAE valid till 13th October’2024. Music enthusiasts can avail a discount of 25 to 40% off across Jumbo’s range of soundbars, wireless headphones & earphones and speakers. Customers will also get 50% off Vuz 1 month subscription* and 5 lucky couple stand a chance to win free 4 -night / 5 days cruise vacation (Terms and conditions applied)

Convenient Payment Options and Jumbo Services

In line with its customer-centric approach, Jumbo now offers "Pay with Ease" options, allowing shoppers to use flexible payment methods like Tamara, Tabby, and UPI (at select stores), making it easier for customers to manage their purchases.

Jumbo is also offering additional value through its Jumbo Services. This includes the Salama extended warranty, which provides customers with extra peace of mind for their purchases. Additionally, customers can take advantage of the Trade-In program to exchange their old devices for newer models, with categories to be confirmed.

With 17 retail stores across the UAE, Jumbo continues to uphold its legacy of providing superior service and a wide range of products to its customers. As Jumbo marks this 50-year milestone, the company remains dedicated to evolving its offerings and providing exceptional value to its loyal customer base across the UAE.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

