Launches online book for asset owners, managers and hoteliers

Forges strategic partnership with the HoteliersGuild Academy of Hospitality Arts

Dubai, UAE: UAE-based Black Coral Consulting, a leading revenue optimisation consultancy for the hospitality sector, is marking its third anniversary with a series of notable achievements that underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Under the visionary leadership of Founder and Managing Director Judith Cartwright, the firm has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for luxury hotels and hospitality businesses, servicing clients across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Indian Ocean.

As it enters its fourth year, Black Coral Consulting has launched an insightful online book, providing industry professionals with cutting-edge revenue management strategies. Entitled 10 Success Factors for Asset Management with a Commercial Lens; Topline optimisation tactics for asset owners, managers and hoteliers, the eBook reveals top tips and practical strategies for revenue optimisation across every facet of a hotel business, from rooms and F&B to spa and event space, adopting the cutting-edge approach for which Cartwright is globally renowned.

For her, the path to profitability goes way beyond ‘managing’ inventory and analysing spreadsheets but focuses instead on creating attractive spaces that resonate with target audiences, meet demand, and maximise profitability. Asset management with a commercial lens is a must for long-term growth and success, future-proofing businesses to weather every storm.

Training talent and conducting workshops to help travel hospitality businesses integrate revenue optimisation into their company culture, is a very important aspect for Cartwright. This is why, the firm has formed a strategic partnership with HoteliersGuild, contributing to initiatives that enhance hospitality services and support the ‘SIRIUS ACADEMY CAMPAIGN’, which focuses on education and scholarships for underprivileged students.

Further expanding its influence, Cartwright recently recorded a podcast interview with renowned Chef JKP, streaming here, focusing on commercial strategies for F&B. She has also distinguished herself as a keynote speaker at FIBO, becoming the first representative from the hospitality industry to address this prominent fitness and wellness event.

Additionally, she has served as a moderator at HITEC and the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, sharing her expertise with global audiences. Cartwright's leadership prowess extends to her role as Chair of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Middle East Revenue Advisory Board. In this position she continues to drive HSMAI's initiatives forward, playing a pivotal role in shaping revenue optimisation strategies for the region’s hospitality sector.

Black Coral Consulting has also been recognised with the prestigious title of “Best Luxury Hotel Consultancy in the UAE” by MEA Markets for the second year in a row as well as for the first time taking home the “MEA Client Services Award”. This award programme aims to reward a vastly diverse range of hardworking businesses from across the UAE, who are demonstrating innovation and excellence.

Reflecting on the company’s’ three years of stellar growth, Judith Cartwright said: “Celebrating our third anniversary with so many milestones is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are thrilled by the recognition we’ve received and the opportunities ahead. Our commitment to innovation and excellence in supporting the hospitality sector remains unwavering as we continue to expand our global client base.”

“The firm's achievements reflect its strategic approach to revenue management and its ability to deliver exceptional results. With a growing team of experts, Black Coral Consulting continues to redefine industry standards and drive financial performance for its clients.”

Judith has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, achieving unprecedented results by taking an innovative and disruptive approach to traditional revenue management. She is also a member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), a leading source for global hospitality expertise.

Black Coral Consulting’s roster of high-profile clients include Grupo Vidanta (Mexico), Boutique Group (Saudi Arabia), FIBO (Germany), The Kasa (Mexico), Luxury Escapes (Australia), Deyaar (UAE), Azmont (Montenegro), SAS (USA), My Digital Office (UK), Global Hotel Alliance (UAE), JA Resorts & Hotels (UAE), Sani I Ikos Resorts (Greece).

For more information on Black Coral Consulting, visit www.blackcoralconsulting.com

About Black Coral Consulting

Black Coral Consulting, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, provides revenue optimisation consultancy services to the hospitality industry. The UAE-headquartered consultancy works in partnership with clients across ultra-luxury hotel groups, destination resorts, food and beverage outlets, spas and attractions to leverage their profit potential across all income streams. Services provided include asset management with a commercial lens, feasibility studies, developing innovative commercial strategies, audit and gap analysis, systems and platforms reviews, advice on pricing, budgeting and inventory optimisation, crisis management, creating bespoke standard operating procedures, commercial team training and education and more. Black Coral Consulting has a proven track record of success, based on Judith’s two decades of expertise in leading commercial roles for renowned hospitality companies.

About Judith Cartwright

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Judith has worked with top hospitality owners, asset managers and management companies as a revenue management expert, achieving unprecedented results taking an innovative and disruptive approach.

Her award-winning consultancy has served a roster of impressive clients, including Four Seasons, Sani / Ikos Group and Global Hotel Alliance, revolutionizing their approach to revenue management, and increasing profits.

Prior to consultancy, Judith was the Global Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution at Kerzner, responsible for resorts, hotels, F&B outlets, spas, and attractions, where she developed commercial strategies across all income streams yielding double-digit growth.

Judith's track record shows a focus on maximizing profitability and realizing potential across all income streams. Her expertise has made her a trusted strategic advisor to clients, and a leader in revenue optimization and distribution platform development.

Since launching Black Coral Consulting, she has won numerous awards and become an Associate Member of ISHC, the leading source of global hospitality expertise.

Judith is also the Chair of the Revenue Optimisation Advisory Board for HSMAI ME.

As a sought-after speaker, Judith regularly participates in panels and conferences. Through her wealth of experience, she is committed to helping clients succeed in these unprecedented times.