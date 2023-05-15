Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Jubail Mangrove Park has become one of the most sough-after destinations for nature lovers. The park has achieved a remarkable accomplishment by drawing in over 150,000 visitors from October 2022 to March 2023. This achievement is a testament to the park's commitment to sustainability and its dedication to providing visitors with engaging activities that help them forge a deeper connection with nature.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious goal of planting 100 million mangrove trees which was announced by Her Excellency, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment during COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, Jubail Island has launched a project to plant 1 million mangrove trees, where more than 500,000 trees have been planted to date. This initiative is a testament to the island’s dedication to preserving this unique ecosystem and contributes to the UAE's significant objective. By expanding the mangrove forest, Jubail Island aims to create a healthier environment for wildlife and support local communities.

Jubail Mangrove Park is committed to sustainability and engages visitors in edutainment and interactive mangrove tree planting experiences. Through such activities, visitors gain insight into the pivotal role that mangroves play in mitigating climate change and promoting biodiversity.

Numerous high-level dignitaries who are actively contributing to preserving the environment and promoting sustainable development on a global scale, have been attracted to the Jubail Mangrove Park, the first self-contained educational, nature and leisure destination of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Their involvement, in addition to Jubail Island’s several partnerships with high-end entities including Etihad Airways, Emirates NBD, ADGM, Marriott International and IFZA, attest to the significance of achieving a greener future for generations to come.

The tree planting initiative has also attracted the participation of numerous schools and universities, providing an engaging and educational experience for students. Jubail Mangrove Park recognizes the crucial role of education in promoting environmental consciousness and offers students a platform to learn, explore, and engage meaningfully with nature.

Situated on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi, the park is a unique natural treasure that provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Visitors can immerse themselves in the serene atmosphere and abundant natural wonders that the park has to offer. It's a perfect retreat for those seeking a natural haven and has become a popular choice among both tourists and residents alike.

Visitors to the park have a plethora of activities to choose from, ranging from guided walks to yoga and meditation classes, all of which provide a unique opportunity to connect with nature while nurturing the mind and body. For those seeking a thrilling adventure, kayaking tours are available to observe the unique biodiversity of the region. Additionally, spinning classes on the park's tranquil terrace provide an excellent way to stay fit while enjoying the stunning scenery.

As one of the leading eco-tourism destinations in the region, the park acknowledges the importance of promoting sustainable tourism practices to protecting the environment while providing visitors a unique and unforgettable experience.

