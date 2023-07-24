Abu Dhabi, 24 July 2023: Jubail Island is delighted to announce the successful connection of the water network on the island, marking a significant milestone that reinforces LEAD Real Estate Developer's unwavering commitment to delivering the project on time.

The water network has been seamlessly linked to the existing water Transmission Line, operated by Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (TRANSCO), in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC). This connection paves the way for the final stages of testing and commissioning the internal water network of Jubail Island. Additionally, we are pleased that we have recently handed over the plots of land to our valued stakeholders. This achievement keeps us firmly on track with our schedule and guarantees the on-time handover of the villas.

The connection of the water network to Jubail Island ensures that homeowners will have access to a reliable supply of clean and fresh potable water. The network is complemented by the existing sewage system, which plays a crucial role in regulating water flow throughout the island.

The significant milestone is a critical step in supporting the completion of construction works on the island. The water connection closely follows the first official energization on the island, with the development’s substations now operating, providing permanent grid power to key areas. The key milestones work together in harmony to ensure the seamless completion of the villas and apartments that are currently undergoing the final steps of development before being handed over to their owners.

Commenting on the importance of the milestone, Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), said: “Connecting the official water network from Abu Dhabi to Jubail Island is solid evidence of the immense dedication and collaborative efforts of our team and government authorities. The process of connecting water to construction projects is a complex undertaking that involves meticulous testing, infrastructure works, and development. Through close cooperation with TRANSCO and ADDC, we have achieved this significant stage of Jubail Island's journey by ensuring that all engineering and site works adhere to the required standards and specifications.”

“The connection to the official water supply is a momentous step forward, following the recent completion of the main infrastructure works and the activation of electrical substations. These accomplishments further underscore Jubail Island's unwavering commitment to homeowners, partners, and stakeholders, assuring them of the timely delivery of residential units. We are thrilled and filled with joy as we move one step closer to transforming Jubail Island into a living reality.”

The AED12 billion Jubail Island project is owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Development, and will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, and covering more than 2,800 hectares, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

-Ends-

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

Keep up to date with the latest updates @jubailisland:

LEAD – Real Estate Developer



LEAD – Real Estate Developer LLC is a high-end niche real estate company, bringing a new era of future generational living to Abu Dhabi, the UAE and wider region.

Since founded in 2010, LEAD has conceptualized, built and delivered projects worth in excess of AED 10 billion, in line with its values of Entrepreneurship, Integrity, Accountability, Innovation, Delivery, and Excellence.

For more information, please visit https://leaddevelopment.ae/ commercialization.

For more information, please visit https://leaddevelopment.ae/