SIG, in partnership with GIZ Egypt, Plastic Bank, Carta Misr, and TileGreen, has officially launched Egypt’s first operational, end-to-end recycling system for aseptic beverage cartons.

The project, branded “Green Jobs from a Box”, is the culmination of a multi-year effort to transform Egypt’s packaging landscape through end-to-end recycling – from community collection, to fiber recovery, to PolyAl reuse – with a focus on creating “green jobs“, advancing circularity, and laying the groundwork for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Supported by GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the BMZ-funded develoPPP programme and Invest for Jobs initiative, the project targets the collection of over 700 metric tons of used beverage cartons within three years, while improving the livelihoods of more than 1,000 local waste collectors.

The launch event was attended by government officials, diplomatic representatives, industry leaders, and private sector leaders including SIG’s key customers Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary and Juhayna for a live demonstration, strategic panel discussion, and the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between SIG and Carta Misr.

Commenting on this occasion, HE. Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, stated:"The ‘Green Jobs from a Box’ initiative is a powerful example of how innovative partnerships can contribute to advancing our vision toward a circular economy in Egypt. It aligns closely with our national sustainability strategy, and supports the transition toward a green economy that creates decent jobs, empowers local communities, and protects our natural resources. By turning waste into value and integrating the informal sector, this model contributes to achieving our broader goals within Egypt’s Vision 2030, while accelerating this transition through the application of the Extended Producer Responsibility principle. We look forward to the prosperity of this initiative and to inspiring similar efforts across all of Egypt."

For his part, Dr. Yasser Abdallah, CEO of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA), stated: “The initiative for recycling aseptic cartons represents an important step toward strengthening the concept of a circular economy in Egypt, as it aims to collect more than 700 tons of used cartons over three years, improve the livelihoods of more than 1,000 local waste collectors, and establish a scalable circular model for recycling.”

He added that the initiative directly contributes to supporting the application of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principles and sustainable national waste management legislation, thereby paving the way for new green jobs and generating economic value through integrated waste management.

Abdallah pointed out that these efforts come within the framework of supporting the plans of the Egyptian state and the Ministry of Environment to achieve Egypt’s Vision 2030, through reducing environmental pollution, enhancing public-private partnerships, and driving innovation in the circular economy and green infrastructure. The initiative also contributes to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals (8, 11, 12, 13), in addition to preparing for the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system and carrying out the strategy of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA).

This system represents a unique innovation in Egypt, relying on:

The “Plastic Bank” platform uses blockchain technology to track carton collection and incentivize the participation of local waste collectors.

The paper mill operations of Carta Misr for extracting high-quality fibers.

The innovative, patented technology of TileGreen to transform PolyAl (poly-aluminum material) into eco-friendly construction bricks.

Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East & Africa at SIG, stated:

“This is a proud milestone for SIG and all of our partners across the value chain. What we’ve achieved here goes far beyond recycling cartons – it’s about building a replicable system for transforming packaging waste into opportunity. With the launch of Egypt’s first fully closed-loop beverage carton recycling system, we’ve proven that it’s possible to create a sustainable infrastructure that delivers impact for people, business, and the planet. But this should be just the beginning. Our ambition is to see this model adapted and expanded across the entire packaging industry, enabling a future where every pack – whether carton pack, pouch, or others – is part of a regenerative system that creates value at every step. This is what Extended Producer Responsibility in action looks like – and we’re proud to be helping shape what’s next for circular packaging in Egypt and beyond.”

Andreas Ruepp, Head of Business and Green Transformation Cluster, from GIZ Egypt added: “GIZ is pleased to support this impactful partnership through BMZ's develoPPP programme and Invest for Jobs initiative. This pioneering collaboration exemplifies a successful public-private partnership that not only addresses a critical environmental challenge but also fosters social and economic development by creating green jobs. The project demonstrates the potential of inclusive and innovative models of packaging waste, transforming it into social and economic value. This system aligns with our global priorities for a just transition and we hope it will inspire further collaboration in Egypt and beyond to advance a circular economy.”

A strategic panel discussion, featuring SIG, GIZ, Plastic Bank, Beyti an Almarai subsidiary, and Juhayna, with discussions focused on scaling the model across other packaging types and aligning stakeholders for national EPR implementation was held as part of the event.

Seif Thabet, Deputy Chairman & CEO of Juhayna, stated: “At Juhayna, we recognize the urgency of building sustainable solutions that serve both people and the planet. Joining forces with SIG and the other partners on this closed-loop system aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for a circular economy. This isn’t just about beverage cartons-it’s about proving that smart, inclusive recycling systems are possible, scalable, and beneficial to all stakeholders. We’re proud to be contributing to a model that delivers real environmental impact while also creating green employment opportunities, reinforcing our role as a driver of sustainable development in Egypt.”

Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary - added: “At Beyti, our sustainability strategy is 'Doing Better Every Day,' guided by our focus on 3 key pillars: Caring for the People, Protecting the Planet, and Producing Responsible Products Everyday. The ‘Green Jobs from a Box’ initiative by SIG is an important step in advancing responsible recycling practices and promoting a circular economy in Egypt. By turning used beverage cartons into new opportunities, this initiative not only reduces waste but also generates meaningful green jobs that benefit local communities. As one of Egypt’s leading dairy and juice producers, Beyti remains dedicated to embedding sustainability into every aspect of our operations to support a more resilient and sustainable future for all, which is in line with our 2030 sustainability vision of “Zero Waste to Landfill” target, increasing resources efficiency by 20%, achieving 25% lower carbon footprint, and leading the way to becoming Egypt’s Leading Green Brand by 2030."

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

About El Soudi Holding and Carta Misr

El Soudi Holding for Paper is a leading Egyptian company specializing in paper manufacturing and packaging solutions. With a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, the company is committed to delivering high-quality paper products through sustainable and innovative practices. Established as a key player in the industry, El Soudi Holding operates multiple production facilities and continuously invests in research and development to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Carta Misr, a subsidiary of El Soudi Holding, was founded in 1997 and has been a prominent name in the paper and packaging sector. Acquired by El Soudi Holding in 2019, Carta Misr plays a crucial role in expanding the group's production capabilities, offering a diverse range of packaging paper grades. With a dedicated team and advanced manufacturing facilities in 6th of October City, Carta Misr continues to strengthen its market position by providing high-performance and sustainable paper solutions.

Together, El Soudi Holding and Carta Misr strive to drive innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility in the paper industry, serving both regional and international markets.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank exists to create a wasteless world by mobilizing communities, businesses, and individuals to gather discarded material from the environment and use it to end poverty. Our collection communities exchange plastic as currency for income and social benefits, including health, work and life insurance, digital connectivity, grocery vouchers, school supplies, fintech services, and more. Exchanges are recorded through our proprietary blockchain-secured platform, enabling traceable collection, secured income, and verified reporting. Businesses and individuals subscribe and purchase our plastic credits to reduce their environmental footprint, promote a circular economy, and support communities. Business subscribers gain access to a suite of tools to demonstrate authentic impact, as well as ethical and traceable supply networks for licensed recycled material claims. Additionally, Plastic Bank offers recycled Social Plastic feedstock to select partners. Plastic Bank currently operates in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Egypt, and Cameroon.

About TileGreen

TileGreen has developed an innovative AI-driven thermo-mechanical patented technology (WO2024173900) to address two pressing global challenges: the management of plastic waste and the urgent need for sustainable building materials. Of the more than 400 million tons of plastic waste produced annually, only 14% is recycled, with the majority deemed non-recyclable and ending up in landfills or incinerated. Simultaneously, the $1 trillion building materials sector is struggling to scale green solutions that meet the golden formula of being environmentally friendly, high-performing, and cost-effective.

TileGreen's technology diverts non-recyclable plastics into a new generation of recycled polymer aggregate materials, enabling the creation of durable, economic, and carbon-negative building products. Unlike conventional methods, TileGreen’s solution processes all types of plastic waste locally without the need for pre-sorting or pre-processing, providing a streamlined and scalable approach.

This breakthrough not only prevents landfilling and reduces carbon emissions but also creates jobs, reduces water usage, and supports the growing demand for sustainable building solutions. By transforming waste into value, TileGreen is paving the way for a circular economy in the construction sector, meeting local and global needs for green innovation on a large scale.

About Beyti

Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of milk, juices, and yogurt in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.

About Juhayna

Juhayna Food Industries is a leading Egypt-based manufacturer specialized in the production, processing and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.

Since its founding in 1983, it has secured a frontrunner position in the dairy and juice industries in Egypt and has expanded its presence to over 64 countries worldwide, a feat made possible through its firm commitment to delivering a wide range of high-quality, healthy, and safe products that have become trusted household names.