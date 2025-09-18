Dubai – TPConnects Technologies and Maureva today announced a strategic partnership demonstrating seamless end-to-end integration of their respective Offer & Order Management and Order Accounting systems. This collaboration validates that airlines can adopt best-of-breed solutions from different vendors without sacrificing operational efficiency or data integrity.

Breaking Down Technology Silos

TPConnects’ Astra Nova is engineered to empower airlines to modernize their Offer and Order retailing, moving beyond legacy Passenger Service Systems (PSS). The platform’s Offer/Order First Architecture, Modular Deployment, Open Ecosystem, and AI-Powered Intelligence provide a future-ready path for commercial agility, customer experience control, and streamlined technology stacks.

The partnership demonstrates the successful integration between Astra Nova's modular platform and Maureva's EDGAR Order Accounting solution using OSIN (Order Status Information Notification) messages without Tickets & EMDs, proving that modular architecture enables airlines to compose their ideal technology stack.

Integration Highlights:

End-to-end data consistency for product, stock keeping, offer, order, and financial data.

OneOrder system for Transport & Non-Transport Products for automated reconciliation.

Persistent identity and rich traceability across lifecycle events, supporting scalable accounting and audit trails.

Automated financial settlement, with best-practice compliance for refunds, reporting, and revenue recognition.

Proven interoperability for future market adoption, including phased airline migration and legacy coexistence.

Astra Nova: Powering Legacy-Free Airline Retailing

Astra Nova’s comprehensive modular airline retailing platform is purpose-built for airlines seeking flexible paths from legacy PSS to modern Offer & Order operations. Supported by TPConnects’ Innovation team, this integration highlights how pioneering technology and collaboration are accelerating the move to a legacy-free, modular future for airline retailing.

Astra Nova equips airlines with a comprehensive suite of retailing modules including Product Management, Offer Management, Order Management, Stock Keeper, Rich Media Manager and Non-Air Ancillaries – enabling flexible paths from legacy PSS to modern retailing operations.

EDGAR Order Accounting delivers OneOrder-native, real-time airline accounting — order-level postings, revenue recognition, and audit-grade traceability — so finance advances at the same pace as digital retail.

“This partnership validates our core architectural philosophy – that modular, API-first design enables airlines to compose their ideal technology stack while maintaining seamless operations," said Praveen Kumar, CTO at TPConnects Technologies. "Astra Nova's offer-first architecture proved it can integrate effortlessly with best-in-class order accounting solutions like Maureva's EDGAR Order Accounting platform."

"Modern retailing means modern accounting. This partnership proves that real-time, compliant airline accounting is now practical with Offers & Orders—and that modular adoption doesn’t come at the expense of operational excellence,” said Romain Angella, Head of Business Development at Maureva.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is a global travel technology company. Through twin flagship products – Astra for Airlines and Iris for Travel Sellers – TPConnects delivers innovative airline retailing and content aggregation solutions that help travel industry players increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

Astra Nova is TPConnects' modern airline retailing platform that provides open, modular, and legacy-free Offer, Order and Product Management to enable retailing transformation, empowering airlines to deliver superior customer experiences.

About Maureva

Maureva provides modern financial management solutions for airlines. Its financial solutions bring deep expertise in cost management and invoice control, helping carriers maintain compliance and unlock accurate, decision-ready insights from their data. EDGAR Order Accounting aligns with Offers & Orders to deliver real-time, audit-ready postings for compliant revenue recognition and accurate financial reporting.