Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, welcomed its tenth cohort into the Doctor of Medicine program with a White Coat Ceremony. This event is a deeply symbolic tradition for medical students during which they take the Hippocratic Oath, marking the beginning of their academic and professional journey and reinforcing the values of commitment and professional ethics throughout their studies.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Acting Chief Academic Officer at Dubai Health and Acting Provost at MBRU; Professor Suleiman Al-Hammadi, Dean of the College of Medicine at MBRU; and Dr. Laila Al Suwaidi, Dean of Student Affairs at MBRU, along with MBRU faculty members, students, and their parents.

Dr. Amer Sharif congratulated the students on reaching this important milestone in their academic journey, emphasizing that MBRU leads the learning and discovery missions of Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, Dubai Health. He also introduced a new tradition, the Patient First Pinning Ceremony. As the primary value of Dubai Health, wearing the Patient First pin on the white coats underscores the students’ commitment to placing patients at the center of their medical practice, and serves as a reminder of the university’s core values: Respect, Excellence, Teamwork, Integrity, and Empathy.

Since its launch in 2016, the Doctor of Medicine program at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences has graduated 170 doctors, many of whom have joined residency and fellowship programs both within the UAE and abroad. The six-year program combines medical education with clinical training and scientific research.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi said: “The White Coat Ceremony, now in its tenth edition, represents an important milestone in the journey of our new students and reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to developing medical professionals who contribute to serving the community and enhancing the quality of healthcare in Dubai and across the UAE.”

She added: “Through our integrated academic health system, we ensure a connection between education, clinical practice, and scientific research, providing our students with the knowledge and experience that strengthen their skills and elevate their capabilities. Over the past ten years, we take pride in supporting the healthcare sector with highly qualified medical professionals across various specialities, contributing to the advancement of the health system.”

Dean Suleiman Al-Hammadi said: “The tenth cohort of the Doctor of Medicine program represents a continuation of the journey that began in 2016, followed by our graduates’ progression into residency and specialty programs. This new cohort continues this advanced academic path, contributing to the preparation of physicians qualified to enhance the quality of medical services.”

Dean Laila Al Suwaidi said: “The new cohort ceremony is a moment of pride that renews each year and reflects the university’s commitment to guiding medical students from their first day until they graduate as distinguished physicians. We are dedicated to providing a supportive and inclusive environment that expands knowledge, develops talent, and equips students with the skills to advance healthcare and serve the community.”