Celebrate the Festive Season with Tiffany & Co. at Jubail Mangrove Park

A series of exciting weekend activations scheduled from December 4 – January 10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Jubail Island is delighted to announce its participation in Tiffany & Co.’s Constellation of Love, a unique festive celebration taking place from December 4, 2024, to January 10, 2025. This event, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (ADIO) Abu Dhabi Retail programme, brings a series of exciting activations to the Jubail Mangrove Park.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Tiffany & Co. at Jubail Mangrove Park with illuminated trails transforming into nesting places for Tiffany & Co. birds, creating a mesmerising spectacle. There will also be an opportunity to engage with storytellers stationed among the mangroves who will weave together tales of the season and Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, award-winning international singers and musicians are performing at the Jubail Mangrove Park every Saturday, until January 4, 2025, between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. The artists include award winning qanun player Nazgol Rashidazari, rising singer & guitarist Joan, oud player Tina Lajevardian, renowned percussionist Fernando Gutierrez, and emerging electronic music artist Not So Human.

Jubail Mangrove Park is the first self-contained educational, nature, and leisure destination of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Visitors can explore a sanctuary for avian and marine species native to Abu Dhabi, enhancing their awareness and appreciation of the important ecological functions of mangrove habitats. The park features a meandering boardwalk that allows visitors to discover Abu Dhabi in its essence.

To join us at Jubail Mangrove Park to celebrate the festive season with Tiffany & Co. and for more information, please contact +971 2 448 0011 or email info@jubailisland.ae.

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of amenities, including a beach club, a business centre, a school, a supermarket, a nursery, a specialised clinic, sports facilities, community centres, and other commercial establishments.

