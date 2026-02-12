Cairo, Egypt – JTI Egypt has won the Top Employer Award for 2026 for the twelfth consecutive year, recognizing the company’s continuous efforts to provide an exceptional work environment for its employees. This year’s achievement goes beyond consistency, the company secured first place in Egypt for the fourth time and second place across Africa for the first time in its history.

Globally, JTI received certifications in 50 countries, with around 40 markets achieving strong rankings, including 14 markets ranked first, five ranked second, and eight ranked third in their respective countries. At the regional level, JTI ranked second in Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and third in Europe.

This recognition by the global Top Employers Institute came after a precise evaluation across six key areas of human capital management, including people strategy, workplace environment, digital human resources transformation, continuous learning and development, diversity and inclusion, and corporate integrity.

Mariana Salib, General Manager of JTI Egypt, noted that the company’s achievement of the award for the 12th consecutive year and the 2026 ranking marks a milestone in local, African, and global leadership, reflecting JTI’s excellence in attracting and retaining talent and its exceptional alignment with global standards across all markets.

Salib, emphasized that the award is a testament to JTI’s inclusive work environment and underscores the value of the Egyptian calibers, recognizing their skills through JTI Egypt’s initiatives aimed at enhancing employee conditions and providing a supportive environment for professional growth. "Since we began operating in the Egyptian market in 2013, we have prioritized employee development and wellbeing, alongside promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion within the workplace,” added Mariana.

JTI’s 2026 results globally show how the company’s people-first approach is embedded across the business. Employees contribute to strategy co-creation, innovation is encouraged through labs and idea programs, and responsible human–AI collaboration continues to evolve.

A collaborative work environment, strong Ethics & Integrity standards, and a clear commitment to sustainability and social purpose further shape the employee experience.