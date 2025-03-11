Berlin – The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has signed five charter flight agreements with several European countries on the sidelines of its participation in the ITB Berlin trade show, held in the German capital from March 4–6.

These agreements are part of JTB’s ongoing efforts to increase the number of European tourists and attracting tourists from new markets thus contributing to the Jordanian tourism sector and supporting Jordan’s national economy. Jordan’s participation in ITB Berlin 2025, marks a significant step in strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading tourism destination, focusing on unique travel experiences, sustainability, and the latest developments in the tourism sector.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, stated: "Our participation is part of our ongoing efforts to promote Jordan internationally and grow tourism revenues in 2025. Tourism is a key pillar of Jordan’s economy, and this aligns with the royal vision, which has placed great emphasis on the sector within the economic modernization plan."

Arabiyat noted that the German market has witnessed remarkable growth for travel to Jordan. The number of visitors in January and February 2025 nearly reached the levels of 2019, reflecting Jordan’s continuous efforts to develop tourism products that align with the preferences of German travelers seeking authentic cultural and natural experiences.

During a panel discussion at the Sustainable Tourism Platform, Arabiyat highlighted Jordan’s commitment to sustainable tourism. The Kingdom’s efforts in eco-tourism development were showcased giving Aqaba’s key example regarding diving tourism, which is being developed in partnership with the CBI program.

Furthermore, Arabiyat emphasized the importance of inclusive tourism, noting that Jordan has been improving infrastructure for otherwise abled travelers. Since 2019, a ten-year plan has been in place to upgrade 60% of tourism facilities to be more accessible. In 2023, Jordan welcomed 260,000 otherwise abled tourists, underscoring the success of initiatives supporting inclusive travel.

Additionally, Arabiyat announced Jordan’s role as a founding member of the Sustainable Travel Alliance, launched by the Green Destinations organization to promote global eco-tourism. He added: "We are committed to developing responsible and sustainable tourism experiences that ensure sector growth while preserving natural and cultural resources."

The Jordan Tourism Board continues its efforts to enhance Jordan’s presence on the global tourism stage, attracting more visitors from international markets, and positioning the Kingdom as a premier travel destination.

