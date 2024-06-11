Amman, Jordan : Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), had a leading presence at the first European Union-Jordan Business Forum (EUJBF). Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, the forum launched its first edition at the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman on 11 June, 2024.

During this event, Jordan Source welcomed policymakers, local entrepreneurs, international investors to its booth, seeking to connect stakeholders from across the globe with the resources they need to grow and thrive in Jordan. In addition, Jordan Source participated in a thematic session under the title of “Connectivity & Digital Investment Sectors”, where the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Ahmad Hanandeh, delivered an insightful keynote.

In his presentation, the minister recognized Jordanians as true pioneers, shedding light on the nation’s achievement in its journey of firsts. Notably, he emphasized Jordan’s pivotal role in the ICT sector, despite representing only 3% of the MENA population, yet having founded 27 of the region’s top 100 ICT startups. His keynote referenced entities like Maktoub, Jawaker, and Mawdoo3, showcasing the diverse array of companies thriving within Jordan’s vibrant landscape.

Moreover, Hanandeh expressed how this ecosystem has provided fertile ground for foreign enterprises, with tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon and Cisco already reaping the rewards of their investments. He later clarified Jordan Source’s role in bridging between global corporations and the Jordanian market, highlighting the immense potential within Jordan’s talent pool of seasoned experts and spirited youth.

Commenting on this participation, HE Ahmad Hanandeh said, “The launch of the EU-Jordan Business Forum marks another ‘first’ for our country, and we are truly honored to be part of such a historical event. This forum presents a unique opportunity to showcase Jordan’s thriving ICT sector and explore avenues for collaboration with European partners. We at Jordan Source believe in the significance of this dialogue and its role in advancing our mission to position Jordan as a global leader in ICT.”

The event gathered over 160 business organizations and international institutions, providing a platform for participants to explore policy orientations, identify trade and investment opportunities, tackle challenges, and forge strategic partnerships to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in Jordan—through panel discussions, presentations, and networking sessions.

-Ends-

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that seeks to elevate Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.