Dubai, United Arab Emirates:Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Mastercard and FOO to introduce eliWallet, a groundbreaking multicurrency payment.

eliWallet, developed by Jordan’s leading banking provider JKB, is a state-of-the-art prepaid wallet offering both virtual and physical cards for multicurrency transactions, and methods to provide a timely method of payment for customers, enabling them to carry out transactions with ease, whether in store, using the app, or shopping online. With eliWallet, users gain the opportunity to transfer money swiftly across borders, In addition to the advantage of the first family wallet in Jordan.

"At Jordan Kuwait Bank, we are committed to revolutionizing the way our customers manage their finances and make transactions," said Suhail Al-Salman, Head Of Retail Business at Jordan Kuwait Bank. "With eliWallet, we are taking a giant leap forward into the future of financial empowerment, providing our users with an array of features and services designed to make their lives easier."

In collaboration with Mastercard and FOO, eliWallet leverages advanced technology to deliver a secure and seamless payment experience. Mastercard's extensive network and expertise in digital payments ensure that customers can confidently use eliWallet wherever Mastercard is accepted, both online and offline.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to reshaping the payment landscape and advancing financial inclusion in the region. Through our partnership with JKB and FOO, the launch of eliWallet introduces customers to a robust, digital-first payment solution that significantly enhances their financial freedom," said Cynthia El Khoury, Country Manager, Levant & Iraq at Mastercard.

FOO's contributions to eliWallet have played a vital role in shaping the platform's user-friendly interface and ensuring a delightful customer experience. As an end-to-end solution enabler, FOO is responsible for the development, customization, testing, and deployment of eliWallet, along with managing the integration with all third parties. Its capacity to navigate each stage of the deployment process has notably streamlined the launch of eliWallet.

"FOO is thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Kuwait Bank and Mastercard on this exciting project," said Ghady Rayess, Managing Partner at FOO. "Consumers worldwide have elevated their expectations, demanding seamless experiences across every touchpoint in their daily lives. In response to this, eliWallet will redefine how customers interact with their finances, simplifying and streamlining the payment process to meet the demands of the modern world."

With eliWallet, JKB is empowering its customers with the tools they need to take charge of their financial independence and embark on new business ventures confidently. It's a gateway to a future where individuals can embrace digital empowerment, financial responsibility, and limitless possibilities.