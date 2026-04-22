Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is proud to announce it has received full EASA approval for running a paperless operation. Implemented in collaboration with EmpowerMX, the initiative marks a transformative leap in how Joramco delivers its services, combining regulatory excellence with digital innovation, reshaping operations to provide a smarter, faster, seamless, and sustainable experience for its clients.

Supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the paperless operations will enable Joramco to replace traditional paper-based processes with fully digital workflows, in full alignment with EASA standards, unlocking a new level of efficiency and transparency.

Through real-time tracking of aircraft status, instant access to documentation, and streamlined data sharing across departments, the digital transformation will enhance decision-making and elevate the accuracy of every stage of maintenance. EASA-compliant biometric and secure digital signoffs further ensure full regulatory compliance while accelerating turnaround, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence for the global MRO industry.

Commenting on this, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “The Paperless Project is a defining a new milestone in our journey to set new standards for the MRO industry. By embedding AI-supported processes into our operations while meeting the highest regulatory standards, we are ensuring precision, agility, and transparency at every level. This transformation strengthens Joramco’s competitive edge and reinforces our commitment to exceeding client expectations.”

This milestone reflects Joramco’s broader vision of continuous growth and innovation. Over the years, the company has heavily invested in expanding its hangar capacity, enhancing technical capabilities, and diversifying its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry, all under the strict regulatory oversight of EASA, demonstrating our commitment to safety and quality.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 25 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Joramco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco x Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academ