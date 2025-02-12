Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with a leading low-cost airline in Turkey, Pegasus.

Under this partnership, Joramco is providing its expertise in performing heavy maintenance checks on A320neo aircraft. The two partners announced the agreement at MRO Middle East 2025 event in Dubai for the winter season of 2025, kicking off the joint efforts with the budget airline.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “It is our pleasure to commence our new journey with Pegasus as our new customer. This agreement is a testament to Joramco’s position as a leader in the MRO market, and we’re confident that it marks the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).