Amman, Jordan — Joramco Academy, the education arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has officially unveiled the newly built state-of-the-art facility at QAIA, fostering an effective learning environment.

The event included the graduation of Aircraft Maintenance Engineers in a ceremony that took place on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Academy’s premises, in the presence of DAE Engineering Chief Executive Officer Jeff Wilkinson, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer Fraser Currie and Joramco’s executive management alongside the President of University of Jordan, His Excellency Professor Dr. Nathir Obeidat, Vice President for Scientific Faculties at University of Jordan, Professor Dr. Ashraf Abu Karaky, Dean of School of Engineering at University of Jordan, Professor Dr. Menwer Attarakih, and Deputy CEO of the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission, Eng. Mohammad Al Nawaiseh beside other executives.

Joramco Academy’s new building marks a significant milestone, as it is designed to global education standards with over 5,000 square meters of new construction. It houses 10 modern classrooms, shops, utilities, as well as an aircraft hangar and ramp area. The inclusion of hands-on training spaces, such as specialized technical workshops and aircraft hangars, reflects the academy’s commitment to providing comprehensive practical experience. Through these facilities, Joramco aims to support academic excellence and student well-being, ensuring a thorough and enriching educational experience for students.

Joramco Academy curriculum is based on a four-year training program—split into two years of academic learning, followed by two years of practical experience at Joramco hangars—which helps equip the students with skills and knowledge and bridge the gap between academia and the job market. Upon graduating, most students begin their professional careers at Joramco hangars.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of Joramco, Fraser Currie, said, “The new Academy is a critical part of our strategy for the future. We believe in the upwards trajectory that the industry is heading, providing a golden opportunity for a successful profession. Today we are immensely proud of our graduates who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill throughout their time at Joramco Academy. Their seamless transition into our workforce and the inauguration of our exceptional modern facilities signify a bright future for both the Academy and Joramco as we continue to drive excellence in the aviation industry.”

Chief People & Performance Officer, Hana Ibsais, added, “This celebration marks a significant milestone for both our graduates and our incoming students. The new facilities are a testament to our committed to nurturing talent, reducing rates of unemployment in Jordan, and supporting the youth with the highest standards of education, now and for years to come.”