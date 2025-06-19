Jeddah – Johnson Controls Arabia, a global leader in HVAC systems, smart building controls, and energy efficiency, has signed a strategic agreement with Modern Building Leaders (MBL) to supply and operate a fully integrated YORK cooling system for the new CEER manufacturing facility. This marks a significant step forward in the evolution of industrial technology in Saudi Arabia and supports the Kingdom’s pioneering end-to-end electric vehicle brand.



Under this partnership, Johnson Controls Arabia will deliver a comprehensive cooling solutions powered by cutting-edge YORK technologies, including 12 chillers, various cooling units, with a total capacity of 33,000 TR. The CEER facility, located in King Abdullah Economic City, is a foundational project in the development of Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle sector. It aims to produce world-class electric cars with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and advanced technology.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, stated, “We are proud to play a role in this ambitious national project that reflects our commitment to delivering smart, sustainable solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Our success in this initiative demonstrates the trust our partners place in YORK’s technical strength and reliability, and our ability to provide integrated solutions that rival the world’s leading providers, driven by expert engineering teams, fast execution, and excellent after-sales support.”

This achievement coincides with the launch of the region’s first YORK air-cooled chiller production line with 600-ton capacity at the YORK manufacturing complex in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah. It was accompanied by the opening of the Kingdom’s first AHRI-certified performance testing laboratory for air-cooled chillers of this capacity, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role as a regional hub for innovation in the cooling and HVAC sector.

The inauguration was attended by senior executives from all stakeholders, including Mr. Tareq Telmesani, CEO of MBL, and Mr. Mohamed Fathy El-Bordany, Plant Facility and Maintenance Director at CEER.

This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in Johnson Controls Arabia’s journey, strengthening its position as a key partner in major manufacturing projects across the Kingdom and reinforcing its role in advancing industrial infrastructure with high-efficiency, sustainable cooling solutions that meet the highest global standards.