Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Johnson Controls Arabia, a global leader in Smart Building Controls, and energy efficiency solutions, has inaugurated the first-ever 600-ton air-cooled chiller production line at the YORK Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

This milestone is accompanied by the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first AHRI-certified performance testing lab dedicated for up to 600-ton air-cooled chillers, reinforcing the Kingdom’s emergence as a regional hub for HVAC innovation and industrial excellence.

Johnson Controls Arabia proudly unveils its new production line and performance testing facility for the 600-ton air-cooled chiller, the largest of its kind ever manufactured in Saudi Arabia. This breakthrough highlights the company’s leadership in localizing HVAC technologies and its long-standing track record to high-performance manufacturing.

The 600-ton air-cooled chiller represents the latest evolution in the globally renowned YVAA series, now designed and manufactured in the Kingdom with full compliance to the “Saudi Made” certification program. Built for premium energy efficiency and optimal performance, this chiller meets the strictest standards in electrical safety, environmental sustainability, and trade requirements—both locally and internationally.

It also holds AHRI Certification®, confirming its verified performance and reliability. As part of Johnson Controls’ global technology transfer initiative, this chiller benefits from the same design and manufacturing protocols the company used across the world, enabling cost-effective, high-quality local production.

“This milestone marks a proud moment for Johnson Controls Arabia, as we continue to set new benchmarks in local manufacturing excellence and innovation from the heart of Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia. “The launch of the 600-ton air-cooled chiller production line, the largest of its kind in the region, and the first AHRI-certified testing lab for this capacity of equipment in the Kingdom, underscores our dedication to supporting Saudi industrial leadership in line with Vision 2030.”

The newly inaugurated AHRI-certified performance testing lab—the first in Saudi Arabia built specifically to test and certify up to 600-ton air-cooled chillers—is a state-of-the-art facility located within the YORK Manufacturing Complex. It enables localized Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), certification renewals, and prototype testing, significantly reducing lead times and boosting customer confidence. Accredited by IAS and equipped with advanced precision technologies, the lab enhances the company’s research, development, and quality assurance capabilities.

The YORK Manufacturing Complex plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainability through local manufacturing. It exports 30% of its production to 26 countries—including high-demand markets such as the U.S. and China—while 80% of total sales come from products manufactured in-house. The factory emphasizes high-quality, eco-friendly production that strengthens the 'Saudi-Made' brand.

The event marked the official visit of Johnson Controls International’s newly appointed CEO, Mr. Joakim Weidemanis, on his first global tour, underscoring the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia within the company’s international operations.