Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA) has achieved a historic milestone in customer service excellence, becoming the first and only Saudi company to earn all four ISO certifications in customer satisfaction, for the fourth consecutive year. This accomplishment positions JCA as a national and regional leader in building meaningful, technology-driven customer experiences that consistently exceed expectations.

These globally recognized certifications, focused on codes of conduct, complaint handling, dispute resolution, and performance monitoring, reflect a deeply embedded culture of customer-first excellence. At JCA, customer satisfaction isn’t treated as a goal, it is an operational philosophy, driven by people, processes, and increasingly, technology.

“To lead in customer service, you must lead in innovation,” said Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia. “The drive for customer satisfaction isn’t just a strategy, it’s in our DNA. This conviction runs deep across the organization, not only from the top down but also from the bottom up, with every team member playing a vital role in delivering exceptional experiences. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and their passion and performance have been instrumental in our continued success.”

JCA was also certified as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year, a testament to the company’s thriving culture and employee-first mindset. In parallel, ongoing professional development programs have empowered JCA’s teams with the knowledge and tools to perform at their best, enhancing morale, performance, and the overall customer journey. A customer-centric strategy, focused on anticipating client needs and personalizing every interaction, has further elevated satisfaction levels and long-term loyalty.

JCA’s leadership in service has also earned it “Excellence in Customer Service Awards” – under the category “Organization of the Year” from the Business Intelligence Group. A testament to the company’s ability to combine operational rigor with meaningful customer relationships.

With over 2,900 employees and operations across 5 countries, Johnson Controls Arabia delivers high-efficiency HVAC, fire, security, and smart building technologies. Backed by an ISO-certified customer care operation and a localized manufacturing hub in King Abdullah Economic City, where over 80% of its sales are Saudi-made, JCA continues to drive national progress in sustainability, industrial capability, and service excellence.

This milestone aligns directly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the transformation of local industries, the elevation of service quality, and the positioning of Saudi companies as global leaders in both manufacturing and customer care.