Test analyses 74 genes and typically delivers results in 7 days upon sample receipt in the laboratory to support clinical decision-making

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Johnson & Johnson has announced a new initiative in the United Arab Emirates aimed at supporting access to liquid biopsy testing for patients diagnosed with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Through the program, the company will cover the cost of liquid biopsy testing for eligible patients where diagnostic testing may not be covered by insurance plans, using genomic testing technology from Guardant Health for liquid biopsy analysis.

Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for around 80–85% of lung cancer cases globally, making it the most common form of the disease[i]. Liquid biopsy testing plays an important role in identifying specific genetic alterations that may help inform treatment decisions. Expanding access to such testing is therefore an increasingly important step in supporting evidence‑based, individualised care. The initiative aims to support physicians with more timely access to genomic insights that can inform treatment decisions, while contributing to the UAE’s broader focus on precision medicine, early diagnosis, and improved cancer outcomes.

Commenting on the initiative, Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Gulf, said: “In cancer treatment, one of the most important shifts we are seeing is the move toward truly personalised cancer care. This begins with accurate and timely diagnosis. Understanding the genetic profile of a patient’s cancer is increasingly critical in helping physicians determine the most appropriate treatment pathway and ultimately improve patient outcomes. By supporting access to liquid biopsy testing in the UAE, we aim to help strengthen the diagnostic ecosystem and ensure that more patients can benefit from advances in precision oncology. At Johnson & Johnson, our commitment in oncology extends beyond developing medicines, it includes collaborating with healthcare professionals to support innovation across the entire patient journey, from diagnosis through treatment.”

Liquid biopsy is a blood-based testing approach that analyses tumour DNA circulating in the bloodstream and may help identify clinically relevant genomic alterations associated with NSCLC. Under this initiative, liquid biopsy analysis will be performed using the assay from Guardant Health, a global precision oncology company specialising in cancer diagnostics. This assay is designed to assess up to 74 cancer-associated genes, with results available in seven days upon sample receipt in the laboratory, enabling more timely diagnosis and decision-making.[ii]

By supporting access to liquid biopsy diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson aims to contribute to the ongoing development of precision medicine in the UAE. Expanding access to timely testing can play an important role in supporting appropriate treatment planning for patients, while aligning with national efforts to enhance early diagnosis and quality of care. For Johnson & Johnson, initiatives such as this reflect the broader Value of Health perspective, recognising that investments in earlier diagnosis and effective treatment can help improve patient outcomes, while also supporting more resilient and sustainable healthcare systems.

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[i] https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html

[ii] https://investors.guardanthealth.com/press-releases/press-releases/2024/Royal-Marsden-And-Guardant-Health-Partnership-Provides-State-of-the-art-Blood-Test-To-Benefit-Lung-Cancer-Patients-In-Expanded-NHS-Study-/default.aspx