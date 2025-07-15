The UAE seafood market is valued at $2.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.78% through 2030, outpacing many other food sectors in the region. The opening of John Dory Seafood Market arrives as the UAE's appetite for seafood reaches an all-time high.

Dubai, UAE: John Dory Seafood Market opens its doors at The Market Island in Dubai Festival City Mall, introducing the region’s first sustainable head-to-tail seafood ecosystem. This concept encompasses every stage of the seafood journey, from direct sourcing and import to in-house processing, open-fire cooking, and retail, providing diners with an unmatched experience in freshness, quality, and value. The grand opening is scheduled for July 25, 2025.

A new way to experience seafood

Founded in 2013 by seafood enthusiasts Arseni Tsiutsiunnik and Eugene Halavach, John Dory has grown from a small garage operation into a modern seafood business ready to make a significant impact on Dubai’s culinary scene. At its core is a commitment to traceability, craft, and respect for the product.

Fish is personally selected from trusted fisheries and farms, and imported directly without the use of intermediaries. John Dory actively imports seafood into Dubai, maintaining contracts with suppliers from the Netherlands, France, the Seychelles, and more. From Norwegian salmon to Seychellois tuna, the brand is committed to shaking up the market with both quality and fair pricing.

“We’re not just launching a restaurant — we’re building a seafood ecosystem. We believe the true taste of seafood begins at the source— with the origin of the fish and every step that follows. For instance, we carefully selected a tuna supplier from the Seychelles, known for pristine waters and premium tuna exported to Europe and Japan. Our sea bass and sea bream come exclusively from Greece, and our oyster bar features French oysters chosen through blind tastings,” said Arseni Tsiutsiunnik, CEO and co-founder of John Dory.

Three formats. Two masters. One product.

John Dory brings together three distinct yet interconnected experiences, all guided by the synergy of fishmonger and chef, united by a single focus on fish:

John Dory Seafood Bar: A casual dining seafood restaurant with around 80 seats, centred around open-fire grilling “à la parrilla”. The kitchen’s signature lies in bold, honest flavours, with fish and seafood cooked over flame to bring out their natural richness (starting from AED 50). The menu moves from dishes like king crab croquettes (AED 100) and baked oysters (AED 50) to Galician-style octopus (AED 95) and dry-aged tuna steaks (from AED 140). Fresh oysters start at just AED 10, paired with a curated selection of non-alcoholic, kombucha-based drinks.

John Dory Seafood Store: A retail market offering the freshest global catch alongside artisanal products, including smoked fish (from 30 AED), seafood pâtés, salads, canned specialities, and ready-to-cook meals (fish lasagna, salmon wellington, shepherd's fish pie) for home enjoyment.

John Dory Street Food: A concise menu of globally inspired dishes, including tuna dry-aged cheeseburger (AED 70), bouillabaisse (AED 60), fish & chips (75 AED) and octopus hot dog (AED 75), for a quick, flavorful bite within the food hall or on the outdoor terrace.

Head-to-tail craft and full transparency

John Dory’s head-to-tail philosophy ensures that every part of the fish is utilised with care. Thanks to a custom-built smoker, dry-ageing technology, and complete supply chain control, fishmongers and chefs collaborate closely to maximise flavour and minimise waste. From belly cuts and tail sections to bones and heads, every element is transformed into dishes like ossobuco, seafood lasagna, and rich broths.

“Everything we serve is crafted in-house, from fresh fillets to dry-aged cuts and smoked pâtés. Our dedicated craft zone allows us full control over flavour and quality,” explained Head Chef Maxim Gurin, who brings over a decade of culinary expertise to the kitchen.

John Dory Seafood Market is open daily from noon to 11 pm at The Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall. No reservations are required, and free parking is available.

About John Dory

John Dory is a pioneering seafood brand redefining modern fish butchery with a head-to-tail philosophy and a passion for honest, flavour-first cuisine. Born in Eastern Europe and now making waves in Dubai, John Dory blends craftsmanship, sustainability, and creativity across restaurant, retail, and street food concepts. From dry-aged fillets and open-fire cooking to warm, familiar service, it’s seafood done differently.

About The Market Island

A trailblazing food hall redefining the Dubai dining scene, The Market Island is home to over 40 vendors across 70,000 square feet. With a focus on experience-led dining, it hosts regular live music, kids’ entertainment and pop-up markets, all within a stylish and inviting space.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the UAE’s premier shopping and lifestyle destinations, serving as the super-regional flagship within the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio. In 2023, the mall welcomed over 23 million visitors, drawn to its diverse mix of over 400 outlets, from leading fashion and beauty brands, including The Editor’s Market, H&M, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, and MAC Cosmetics, to home and lifestyle anchors like IKEA and ACE.

A haven for food lovers, the mall features 50 restaurants and cafés, including the largest food court in Dubai and iconic waterfront dining along Festival Bay. Highlights include Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, Karak Lounge, and licensed concepts such as Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the cooler months, guests can enjoy The Bay by Social. This immersive outdoor experience combines gourmet street food, artisanal coffee, interactive art installations, brand activations, a carnival atmosphere, and lush, green surroundings.

The mall is also home to standout entertainment attractions, VOX Cinemas, the world’s first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park, and the award-winning IMAGINE show, a global multimedia record-breaker. Family-friendly attractions include Fabyland (a 70,000 sq. ft. space), Leo & Loona, Hello Park, and Go Skate.

Committed to delivering exceptional experiences, the mall offers thoughtful amenities, including car charging stations, in-mall EZ taxi services, valet parking, NOL charging, and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador, available for personalised guest assistance.