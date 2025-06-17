Designed to maintain seal performance even in the event of multiple failure scenarios

Developed to address customers’ pain points across the energy and process industries, including oil and gas, power generation and clean energy

Supports regional initiatives like the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates and Saudi Green Initiative, by offering significant efficiency and sustainability benefits

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – John Crane, a global leader in rotating equipment solutions, and a business of Smiths Group plc, today announced the launch of the Type 93AX Coaxial Separation Seal – a next generation dry gas sealing solution engineered to help customers reduce emissions, improve equipment reliability, and lower operational costs.

The Type 93AX builds on John Crane’s legacy of industrial sealing expertise with a robust, fail-safe design that remains operational even in the event of multiple failure scenarios. Designed based on direct customer feedback, our test data indicates the mechanical seal reduces nitrogen consumption by up to 80% in test data, compared to conventional radial separation seals – offering significant efficiency and sustainability benefits. This is particularly important in the Middle East, considering its investment in the industrial sector and regional sustainability goals, such as the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Make in the Emirates Initiative, and the Saudi Vision 2030’s Saudi Green Initiative. Each includes key, green roadmaps to reduce industrial carbon emissions by over 90% in some cases, through partnerships with public and private sector partners.

Addressing real industry challenges

Research has shown that contamination is a significant contributor to dry gas seal failures, making it one of the leading causes of unscheduled maintenance and equipment downtime. The Type 93AX is engineered to prevent oil ingress from the compressor bearing chamber, minimising this risk and supporting more reliable, continuous operation.

According to Deloitte, unplanned downtime costs the global process industries an estimated $50 billion annually, with equipment failure responsible for 42% of that unplanned downtime. In energy and process applications, this can result in losses of up to $42 million per facility per year, on average.

The Type 93AX is designed to mitigate both performance and financial risks by extending the reliability of the dry gas seal system and reducing demand on supporting infrastructure such as nitrogen (N2) generators and air compressors.

Three operating scenarios for added resilience

The seal supports three operating states and automatically adapts in failure situations to minimise disruption and contain gas or oil migration:

Scenario 1: Standard operation: Non-contacting operation provides positive oil ingress mitigation.

Non-contacting operation provides positive oil ingress mitigation. Scenario 2: Separation gas loss: Maintains non-contacting operation and oil control even without separation gas.

Maintains non-contacting operation and oil control even without separation gas. Scenario 3: Dry gas seal failure: Restricts process gas leakage during compressor shutdown (up to 35 bar), while maintaining seal integrity up to 70 bar.

Supporting operational and sustainability goals

The Type 93AX helps contribute to sustainability goals through reduced emissions and lower energy usage. By cutting nitrogen use by up to 80%, according to test data, it decreases demand on N2 generation systems – a source of both energy consumption and cost. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), improving industrial efficiency could cut global energy use by 12% by 2040, further underlining the importance of solutions like the Type 93AX.

Mike Eason, Chief Technology Officer at John Crane, said: “Our customers told us they wanted a separation seal that increases safety, efficiency, and reliability. The Type 93AX delivers on these priorities. It’s designed to keep working in real-world failure conditions to protect their most critical assets, and reduce environmental impact, while driving down OPEX and CAPEX.

Eason continued: “The new seal is compatible with John Crane’s dry gas seal portfolio and is supported by a global network of over 200 facilities, including manufacturing, sales and services, and 13 global turbo service centers in more than 50 countries. It can be sold as part of a bundled first-fit order or compressor upgrade or supplied as a stand-alone product to meet customer-specific requirements.”

More information can be found here: https://www.johncrane.com/coaxial-separation-seal

About John Crane

John Crane is a global leader in mission-critical technologies for the energy and process industries and an innovator in rotating equipment, encompassing mechanical seals, couplings, filtration systems and cutting-edge asset management and digital diagnostics solutions. Blending a rich legacy of innovation with a commitment to service excellence, we've enabled our customer’s reliable and sustainable operations for over a century. While recognising the role of traditional energy, we are pioneering solutions that enable cleaner alternatives, crafting a vision for a sustainable energy future. Our extensive global presence underscores our promise to customers, with over 200 service centres in 50 countries. With over £1.1 billion in revenue in 2024, we are an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 listed industrial technology company dedicated to engineering a better future. Visit www.smiths.com for more.

Media Contacts

Jessica Cross, Senior Campaign Manager representing John Crane

Hayat Abdul Moula, Campaign Coordinator representing John Crane

JohnCraneUAE@teamlewis.com