Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Jabal Omar Development Company (“JODC” or the “Company”), one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudia Airlines that seeks to create a strategic partnership with the aim of providing comprehensive and enhanced quality services to Hajj and Umrah guests and boost religious tourism in the Kingdom.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah signed by Khalid Al Amoudi, CEO of JODC, and Hazem Sonbol, Vice President of Sales at Saudia Airlines.

The MoU includes providing duty-free shops and installing a luggage charging station within Jabal Omar project to enhance the visitor’s experience. The agreement also includes leveraging Saudia Airlines’ holiday booking platform, "Saudia Holidays" as a strategic partner to promote luxury hotels within Jabal Omar, including exclusive offers and bundles to attract a greater number of guests through attractive prices and features.

Khalid Al Amoudi, CEO of JODC said "This strategic partnership is in line with JODC's strategy to form local and global partnerships with the relevant entities to offer the best products and quality services to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, guests and visitors. Through multiple integrated facilities within our destination, we are continuously seeking ways to provide global standard hospitality services, modern luxury housing and a unique shopping experience. Our partners Saudia Airlines is a natural fit to attracting foreigners to the Kingdom and to Makkah. Through our collaboration we will be able introduce a wide range of the products and services presented and attract a greater number of tourists, supporting the Kingdom in reaching its goal of hosting more than 30 million pilgrims by 2030.”

Hazem Sonbol, Vice president of sales at Saudi Airlines said, “Signing this MoU unifies the efforts towards establishing a comprehensive framework between the two companies, as it brings together the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a company that owns and manages one of the largest and premium tourism destinations within Makkah, Jabal Omar.”

Jabal Omar features various hotels, including the Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel Makkah, Jabal Omar Hotel Conrad Makkah, Jabal Omar Hotel Hilton Suites, Jabal Omar Hilton Hotel and Conference Center Makkah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Hotel Makkah, Jabal Hotel Omar Jumeirah Makkah, Jabal Omar Double Tree Hotel by Hilton Makkah, and multiple shopping centres.

