DUBAI: Jockey, a leading Innerwear and Athleisure brand today announced the launch of its 10th Exclusive Brand store in the UAE. The launch earmarks a significant milestone in the network of exclusive Jockey stores which has grown consistently since the launch of the first store in 2014.

Today, these stores spread across Dubai, Ajman and Sharjah are a testament to the increasing popularity and preference amongst consumers for world-class apparel offered by the brand. With this launch, Jockey has further expanded its retail network as it focuses on deeper penetration for accelerated growth in the country.

Founded in 1876, Jockey has a rich history as one of the apparel industry’s original pioneers and innovators. Whether it’s inventing the first ever men’s brief in 1934, the revolutionary Y-front design of 1935, the ‘Cellophane Wedding’ in 1938 which was the world’s first fashion show for innerwear, the first to launch Jockey branded waistband which today is a design norm for innerwear world over, the special line of underwear created for first manned moon mission in 1962, Jockey has been at the forefront at revolutionizing the innerwear industry.

Jockey started its journey in the UAE in 2014 and today, offers Innerwear, Sleepwear, Loungewear and Athleisure for Men, Women and Kids including accessories such as Thermals, Socks, Facemasks, Towels and Caps. The launch of the 10th exclusive brand store highlights the significance of the retail network of Jockey as the brand simultaneously focuses on expanding its online presence. In the online space, Jockey is present in various Ecommerce marketplaces including Noon, Centrepoint, Amazon, Namshi and Sivvi.

Speaking on the occasion, Gagan Sehgal, Chief Operating Officer, Jockey UAE said: “Since our foray into the UAE market, Jockey has always strived to enhance consumer experience and the exclusive brand stores are a testament to that unwavering focus. The experience of the Jockey way of life at these outlets along with Jockey’s trademark comfort and quality have played a decisive role in driving consumer preference for our products. We continue to expand our network of exclusive brand stores in UAE while simultaneously exploring newer formats of retailing including Shop-in-shops and online platforms as we further our growth journey in the country.”

