Doha, Qatar – JMJ Group Holding, one of Qatar's real estate development leaders, welcomed a distinguished Estonian business delegation at The OQ Hotel today, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Qatar’s Vision through strategic international partnerships. The meeting brought together officials from the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, alongside representatives from leading Estonian companies.

The meeting provided a platform for productive dialogue and exploration of collaborative opportunities in key sectors, including digital transformation, energy innovation, and sustainability - areas central to Qatar’s economic diversification strategy. In attendance were Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of JMJ Group Holding, as well as representatives from Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) and Licorne Gulf Ltd, further emphasizing JMJ Group Holding’s role as a key facilitator of international investment in Qatar.

Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman and Managing Director of JMJ Group Holding, commented: “This meeting with the Estonian business delegation reaffirms JMJ Group Holding’s dedication to supporting Qatar’s efforts in attracting international investors and fostering meaningful global partnerships. As such, the private sector shall play a pivotal role in driving Qatar’s vision by creating transformative projects and building connections that translate innovation and sustainability into lasting growth. Our collaboration with the Estonian delegation reflects our commitment to partnerships that deliver tangible value for Qatar and its global partners.”

Estonia is renowned for its leadership in digital innovation, having established itself as a digital-first nation with advanced e-governance systems and a robust startup ecosystem. The Estonian companies in attendance brought expertise in cutting-edge fields, such as fuel cell technology, AI-driven surveillance solutions, and digital twin-based cyber solutions, aligning closely with JMJ Group Holding’s emphasis on integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices into its iconic real estate developments. The meeting showcased JMJ Group Holding’s world-class developments that embody sustainability, innovation, and excellence, including its recent collaborations with globally recognized brands and architects on projects such as SLS Doha The Grove Residences.

JMJ Group Holding distinguishes itself from regional developers by operating as a diversified holding company with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, and investment sectors. Its mission emphasizes environmental sustainability and community enrichment. By engaging with global innovators like those from Estonia, JMJ leverages international expertise to drive forward-thinking initiatives that support Qatar’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.

This meeting exemplifies JMJ’s proactive approach to fostering collaborations that not only advance its strategic objectives but also contribute to Qatar’s emergence as a leader in digital innovation and sustainable development, and a regional hub for innovation.

About JMJ Group Holding

JMJ Group Holding is a leading real estate development and investment company in Qatar, known for its innovative and sustainable luxury projects. With a portfolio that includes ten residential and two hospitality projects, JMJ Group Holding continues to shape the country’s skyline through strategic partnerships with Qetaifan Projects, GORD, and Zaha Hadid Architects. The company is committed to delivering exceptional quality and reflecting a dedication to responsible development.