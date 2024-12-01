Doha, Qatar – JMJ Group Holding, a leading name in Qatar's real estate development, proudly announces the completion of The OQ, a flagship five-star lifestyle hotel in Doha. This landmark project underscores JMJ Group Holding's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality developments that prove Qatar's position as a global destination for luxury tourism lifestyle experiences.

This milestone is a testament to JMJ Group Holding's ability to identify market trends and align its developments with the highest standards of design, functionality, and deliver projects that resonate with modern travelers seeking unique and exceptional hospitality experiences. Designed to cater to an international audience, The OQ is a contemporary lifestyle hotel offering a fresh and cosmopolitan perspective on luxury. Its development showcases JMJ Group Holding's ability to anticipate market trends and deliver projects that resonate with modern travelers seeking unique and exceptional hospitality experiences.

The OQ brand represents an entirely fresh perspective in hospitality, seamlessly blending cutting-edge luxury with a vibrant and cosmopolitan appeal. In partnership with Mayfair Hospitality, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, The OQ aims to deliver a world-class guest experience defined by innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence.

At a prestigious event hosted by Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of JMJ Group Holding, esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of The OQ Hotel. Attendees included His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Aqarat, and Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company. The event highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in shaping Qatar's hospitality landscape through the introduction of The OQ Hotel brand, a distinctive venture by JMJ Group Holding in collaboration with Mayfair Hospitality.

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of JMJ Group Holding, stated: “Entering the hospitality sector is a natural progression for JMJ Group Holding as we continue to expand our contributions to Qatar’s development. This initiative reflects our ambition to create impactful, strategically curated developments that complement the country’s evolving needs. By leveraging our legacy of excellence in real estate, we aim to support Qatar’s positioning as a key player on the global tourism map, while delivering projects that reflect the values and aspirations of our nation.”

His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the General Authority for Real Estate Regulatory – Aqarat, stated: “JMJ Group Holding’s efforts in the real estate market demonstrate a clear commitment to strategic development that aligns with the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and exemplify the pivotal role the private sector plays in advancing Qatar’s economic and urban growth. Their entry into hospitality demonstrates a forward-thinking approach and will contribute significantly to enhancing Qatar’s appeal as a global destination for tourism, investment, and sustainable progress.”

Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, stated: “We are proud to witness JMJ Group Holding’s successful entry into the hospitality sector with a project that aligns seamlessly with the ongoing growth and transformation of Lusail. JMJ Group Holding’s entry into hospitality is a welcome addition to Lusail’s evolving landscape, showcasing how private sector innovation contributes to shaping the city as a premier destination for modern living and luxury. Lusail continues to thrive as a city of the future, with developments that reflect its dynamic vision, and JMJ Group Holding’s commitment to quality and impactful design supports Lusail’s growth as a world-class urban centre.”

About JMJ Group Holding

JMJ Group Holding is a leading real estate development and investment company in Qatar, known for its innovative and sustainable luxury projects. With 8 completed residential developments and 6 upcoming projects, JMJ Group Holding continues to shape the country’s skyline through strategic partnerships with Qetaifan Projects, GORD, and Zaha Hadid Architects. The company is committed to delivering exceptional quality and aligning its growth with Qatar’s Vision 2030.