Ahmed Fathy: We Plan to Inject $15 Million in Investments to Strengthen Our Presence in Egypt

Cairo – JIT Trading and Distribution, the authorized distributor for Huawei, Nokia, and Realme, has announced an ambitious expansion plan for the Egyptian market. This initiative aligns with the company’s comprehensive strategy to meet the growing consumer demand in the technology and telecommunications sector while solidifying its market position.

Ahmed Fathy, Chairman of JIT, revealed the company’s plans to inject an additional $15 million in investments into the Egyptian market during the 2025 fiscal year. He emphasized that this investment reaffirms JIT’s commitment to expanding its operations and achieving tangible results. The company aims to increase sales volume by 30% to 40% this year, especially after surpassing EGP 2 billion in sales in 2024.

JIT has played a crucial role in strengthening several major brands. Since signing a partnership agreement with Realme in April 2024, the company has helped elevate Realme to become the second-largest brand by sales in Egypt. Additionally, JIT has significantly boosted Huawei’s sales by 70% over the past two years and has contributed to nearly 60% of Nokia’s local sales. The company also serves as a regional distributor for Apple products in Egypt and Dubai, enriching its portfolio and enabling it to cater to a wide consumer base.

Regarding after-sales services, the Chairman highlighted JIT’s commitment to enhancing customer support. The company has signed agreements with leading maintenance and technical support providers to ensure comprehensive and efficient service coverage across Egypt. Additionally, JIT plans to expand its distribution network by increasing its distribution points from 10 to 15 to reach a broader customer base.

To address gaps in the mobile device market and meet the increasing demand, JIT has imported a wide range of devices across various models. The company continuously introduces new models tailored to different customer segments, with a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of modern consumers.

Fathy also emphasized JIT’s ongoing collaboration with Egypt’s National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), reaffirming the company’s full compliance with all regulatory standards and guidelines. This partnership ensures the delivery of high-quality products and services that align with local market requirements, reflecting JIT’s commitment to supporting the advancement of Egypt’s telecommunications sector.

Looking ahead, JIT plans to continue investing in the Egyptian market through a series of future initiatives and agreements, building on its past successes. These strategic moves aim to meet the rising demand for technology and telecommunications, contribute to sector development, drive economic growth, and create sustainable job opportunities.