Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Luxury tea brand JING Tea™ announce two key initiatives to support the hospitality industry within the United Arab Emirates continuing their commitment to deliver ‘A Better Model of Tea - Highest Quality Single Garden Teas, Responsibly Sourced and Perfectly Presented.’

JING™ teas are certified Carbon Neutral and all teas are available in loose leaf formats- delivering an authentic tea service whilst also reducing packaging. Adding to their range of plant based compostable tea bags, JING™ has also announced the launch of their NEW JING™ 100% PLASTIC FREE TEABAGS. Available in a range of 6 single origin teas and infusions, this new range contains no plastic or bioplastics.

Furthermore, to support their footprint in the region, JING™ has invested in their first UAE BASED OPERATIONS. This new local warehousing and fulfilment aligns to JING™’s commitment to delivering superior customer service, allowing for fast and flexible deliveries via their exclusive distributor Bidfood Middle East in the UAE, and are available on myBidfood, the first e-distribution platform in the Middle East enabling customers the convenience to order anytime, anywhere.

‘We are delighted to announce the launch of local supply in the UAE as well as our increased focus and support of the delivery of sustainable serves. Through these initiatives we believe we can deliver the most unforgettable tea experiences for our customers and their guests whilst playing our part in reducing our impact which has always been at the heart of our business’ approach’- Susannah Goldberg, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

JING™ Tea – the highest quality leaves, sustainably sourced, locally supplied.

JING Tea™ was launched in 2004 with a mission to deliver unforgettable tea drinking experiences whilst supporting the people and places behind the teas for the long-term sustainability of the industry.

NEW JING™ 100% Paper free Teabags

Developed exclusively for hospitality, this revolutionary range of teabags contains no plastic or bioplastics. Each single origin tea is contained in a 100% paper teabag with organic cotton string, paper tag and 100% paper envelope. The envelopes are recyclable and bags fully compostable. Available in 6 flavours – Assam Breakfast, Earl Grey, Mountain Green, Jasmine Spring Green, Chamomile and Peppermint.

About Bidfood Middle East:

Operating in 5 countries in Middle East, Bidfood is the leading food and technology distribution partner in the region and part of the JSE-listed Bidcorp Group. Bidfood Middle East offers all clients the first-ever e-distribution platform in the Middle East, which allows customers to order anytime, anywhere via a website & a mobile application. Register now on: https://linktr.ee/mybidfood

