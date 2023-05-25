Dubai, UAE – Jeebly, a leading logistics solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of Jeebly NoW, a groundbreaking self-service platform catering to the domestic and international logistics needs of individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and businesses of all sizes. Jeebly NoW empowers users to deliver anything, anytime, and anywhere, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience.

Traditionally, individuals and small-scale sellers have faced challenges when trying to send packages to their loved ones or expand their businesses due to the complexities associated with existing logistics applications and websites. Established delivery companies often subject these sellers to rigorous scrutiny and vetting processes, resulting in many being rejected as potential clients due to their limited or fluctuating shipment volumes.

Jeebly NoW addresses these challenges by offering a self-service platform that is user-friendly, easily accessible, and designed to accommodate the logistics needs of everyone. Users can quickly sign up in less than 5 minutes and utilize a range of services, such as on-demand (Point A to Point B) same-day, next-day, express delivery, domestic and international shipping, as well as home relocation services.

Accessible through a cloud-based web platform (https://myjeebly.jeebly.com/) or dedicated mobile applications available on Android and iOS, Jeebly NoW allows users to effortlessly manage their logistics requirements from anywhere in the world.

Key Features of Jeebly NoW:

Pay-As-You-Go Model: Users only pay for the services they utilize, eliminating the need for long-term contracts or minimum order quantities. This flexibility enables SMEs to optimize their resources effectively.

Prepaid Wallet: Promoting pricing transparency, the prepaid wallet feature ensures there are no hidden charges, enabling SMEs to budget their logistics needs accurately.

Interactive Dashboard: Users gain access to a comprehensive dashboard that provides detailed analysis and reports on delivery performance, order volume, and other critical metrics. This real-time monitoring empowers SMEs to make data-driven decisions and optimize their delivery processes.

Real-Time Order Tracking: Jeebly NoW offers a robust order tracking system, allowing SMEs to keep their customers informed about the status of their orders, enhancing customer satisfaction.

COD Settlements and Auto Tax Invoicing: Jeebly NoW supports Cash-on-Delivery settlements, catering to the specific requirements of UAE-based SMEs. Furthermore, the platform simplifies the invoicing process, ensuring compliance with local tax regulations.

With its extensive array of features, Jeebly NoW revolutionizes logistics management for individuals and SMEs, providing an affordable and efficient solution. By streamlining operations, improving delivery performance, and offering unmatched flexibility, Jeebly NoW allows businesses to focus on growth while leaving the complexities of logistics management behind.

About Jeebly:

Jeebly is a leading logistics solutions provider committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative and user-friendly technologies. With Jeebly NoW, the company aims to empower individuals and businesses by simplifying logistics processes and ensuring seamless delivery experiences.

Connect@Jeebly.com