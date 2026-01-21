Muscat— Jebel Sifah by Muriya has unveiled Phase Two of Olive Farms by Raya, its newest residential community, with rapid sell-out of its first phase in record time, with 1-bedroom farmhouses starting at 77,250 OMR and 2-bedrooms options starting from 123,600 OMR.

The exceptional response marks a defining milestone for Jebel Sifah and signals a powerful evolution in the destination’s residential offering, reaffirming the growing demand for wellness-led, nature-inspired living in the Sultanate of Oman. Olive Farms by Raya introduces a thoughtfully curated community rooted in wellbeing, balance, and purposeful living, seamlessly blending sustainable design, natural surroundings, and modern comfort within one of Oman’s most established integrated destinations. Responding to the high demands for authentic, nature-inspired farmhouse living,

As part of Muriya’s broader vision- developer of award-winning destinations Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah and a strategic partnership between Orascom Development and Omran, this launch reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to crafting integrated, future-forward communities as it continues to set new benchmarks in real estate that go beyond infrastructure, focusing on long-term wellbeing and destination-led living.

Jebel Sifah, located just 45 minutes from Muscat, spans over six million square meters of coastal land, nestled between the majestic Al Hajar Mountains and the crystal waters of the Arabian Sea. The destination is meticulously planned to enhance wellbeing through expansive open spaces, scenic waterfront views, and a range of community‑centric amenities, including a world‑class marina, championship 9-hole golf course, Boutique hotel, waterfront dining and retail, with a diverse collection of freehold residential offerings, from beachfront villas and town houses, to serene apartments with panoramic sea and golf course views. Over 85% of Jebel Sifah is dedicated to open green areas and outdoor amenities, making it an ideal setting for residents to enjoy walking trails, jogging, cycling, and active family living.

Designed to promote long-term wellbeing, sustainability, and a deeper connection to nature, Olive Farms by Raya community, is thoughtfully designed to integrate architecture, landscape, and healthy living, redefining the definition of healthy living in the Sultanate of Oman.

Farmhouse homeowners will have the opportunity to enhance their homes with bespoke upgrades, from private pools and BBQ firepits to bathroom and kitchen finishes, tailored to individual lifestyle preferences. The new release offers a diverse range of bedrooms, from cozy one-bedroom to spacious three-bedroom Farmhouses, all with fully fitted Kitchens, designed to cater to a variety of lifestyle needs and aspirations. With a customisable add-on menu including private pools, BBQ firepits, bathroom and kitchen upgrades, residents can tailor their dream home to reflect their unique tastes and budgets, making wellness-led living accessible and inspiring for everyone. Through thoughtfully designed homes, abundant green spaces, and a philosophy rooted in balance and wellbeing, Jebel Sifah continues to set new benchmarks for nature-inspired living in Oman.

Residents of Olive Farms by Raya, will experience life in a tranquil sanctuary seamlessly connected to Jebel Sifah's fully integrated lifestyle destination. From the vibrant marina and scenic promenades to world-class hospitality, leisure, and year-round outdoor activities, every element has been thoughtfully curated to promote elevated, purposeful living. The residences will inspire a life of balance, offering a choice of minimalist or Greek-inspired interiors, that reflect harmony and simplicity, featuring outdoor living and wellness-driven spaces, as every detail encourages physical wellbeing and peace of mind.

Commenting on the launch of Olive Farms by Raya, Engineer Ashraf Nessim, CEO of Muriya, said:

“Olive Farms by Raya, represents a natural progression of our vision for Jebel Sifah and a direct response to what today’s homeowners are seeking healthier, more meaningful ways of living. Inspired by the strong success and demand we witnessed with Sifah Farms, this new phase reflects our customer-centric approach and our commitment to developing communities that place wellbeing, nature, and quality of life at their core. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Olive Farms by Raya, embodies our belief that sustainable living and healthy environments are fundamental to building resilient communities and future generations.”

In line with this vision, Jebel Sifah also initiated a tree-planting campaign earlier this year, planting olive trees across Jebel Sifah destination, an enduring symbol of health, longevity, and balance. This green initiative reflects the spirit of the new phase and reinforces Jebel Sifah’s promise of living close to nature in a thriving, balanced environment.

Muriya continues to redefine integrated destination living in Oman, delivering communities that are purposefully designed to support wellness, sustainability, and meaningful human connection.

For more information on Olive Farms by Raya, and residential opportunities at Jebel Sifah, please visit www.jebelsifah.com.