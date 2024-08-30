Dubai, UAE: DP World's Jebel Ali Port set a new monthly container throughput record in July, handling 1,400,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) and topping its previous high set in 2015.

This follows a strong performance in the first half of 2024, with the port handling 7.3 million TEUs, up 3.9% year on year, driven by strong inbound cargo movement, particularly from key Asian markets including China, Japan, and South Korea.

The port’s record-breaking performance reflects the continued growth of Dubai under the broader strategic objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The ongoing expansion of Jafza is also instrumental in driving container traffic through Jebel Ali Port. Now hosting nearly 10,500 companies, Jafza continues to attract leading international corporations, bolstering trade volumes and economic diversification.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, said: "For over 45 years, Jebel Ali has been a catalyst for the growth of trade and the economy in Dubai and the wider region. As one of the largest and most efficient ports in the world, it remains a cornerstone of our global network, significantly contributing to Dubai's economic vision and regional trade. We are committed to building on this achievement, driving innovation, and further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global trade hub."

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: "This new record at Jebel Ali Port highlights our commitment to excellence in global trade. The port's ability to consistently break new ground in container handling is a testament to the strategic investments we've made in technology, infrastructure and the robust trade environment in Jafza and Dubai. We anticipate continued growth as we leverage our global network and the promising trade opportunities arising from our national trade agreements."

Jebel Ali’s growth is part of DP World's broader success globally, with total consolidated throughput for the group reaching 42,580,000 TEUs, up 6.8%, compared to the same period in 2023.

The UAE's proactive efforts to strengthen bilateral trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) have contributed to increasing bilateral trade volumes, thanks to reduced tariffs, enhanced market access, and strengthened trade ties with global partners. Top of FormRecent trade agreements with Chile, Mauritius, Colombia, and South Korea are expected to boost container traffic through Jebel Ali Port further.

In addition, the company's strategic focus on expanding its logistics and digital platforms will enhance operational capabilities and elevate customer service offerings, contributing to continued growth.

For more information please contact:

Jack Rigby

Director Corporate Communications

jack.rigby@dpworld.com

+971 501005398

Follow DP World on:

X: https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.