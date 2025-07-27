Kuwait – Jazeera Airways today announced a significant Mega Sale, offering customers an impressive 100,000 seats at highly competitive fares. One-way flights will be available starting from just KD 14. This initiative underscores Jazeera Airways' ongoing commitment to providing accessible and affordable travel options across its extensive network.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways, commented: “We are incredibly excited to launch this Mega Sale, designed specifically to broaden travel opportunities and enhance convenience for even more of our customers. By making 100,000 seats available at such remarkable fares, we are actively making the dream of a getaway or an important trip a more attractive and achievable reality."

This limited-time sale runs from July 27 to 31, and is valid for travel between August 1 and September 30, 2025.

With a wide range of destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, Jazeera Airways invites travelers to take advantage of these exceptional fares and enjoy a seamless travel experience with Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier.

Bookings can be made conveniently via the official Jazeera Airways website, jazeeraairways.com, or through the Jazeera Airways mobile application.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com